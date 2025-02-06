'Dozens' of rough sleepers helped during winter

Cllr Sarah Allen, cabinet member for housing

EMERGENCY accommodation has been provided to “dozens” of rough sleepers this winter as a result of a Rotherham Council initiative.

RMBC activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol on eight occasions between November last year and January this year, with the number of days it remained active varying between one and 12 nights at a time.

The SWEP initiative aims to prevent serious harm or risk to life during periods of severe weather, by offering emergency accommodation to anyone sleeping rough or at risk of sleeping rough.

A total of 34 people were accommodated during the longest period of SWEP – from Wednesday, January 1 to Monday, January 13.

The council's Rough Sleeper Initiative Team responds to any reports that they’ve identified or which has been raised by external partners such as South Yorkshire Police, Shiloh and members of the public.

The RSI team complete weekly walks around the borough, as well as outreach work which includes wellbeing checks, providing support and signposting to other services.

There are currently 166 people in temporary accommodation across the borough.

Cllr Sarah Allen, cabinet member for housing, said: “We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that no one has to endure the harsh conditions of rough sleeping, especially during severe weather, and that fewer people in Rotherham experience the trauma of homelessness and those who do can find a settled home quicker.”

Concerns can be reported to RMBC by phoning 01709 336009 or emailing [email protected], as well as via the Streetlink app, or online at www.thestreetlink.org.uk.