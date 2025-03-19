Double your donation to literacy charity

By Jill Theobald
Published 19th Mar 2025, 12:24 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 12:24 BST
A ROTHERHAM literacy charity is taking part in a national campaign to raise £5,000 in one week.

Grimm and Co is involved with the Arts for Impact Big Give campaign which runs match-funded campaigns for charities and special causes at key moments across the year.

Any donations to Grimm and Co which are received through the campaign will be doubled by the Big Give champions such as philanthropists, foundations or corporates.

A spokesperson for the charity, based on Ship Hill, said: “The funds raised will be used for Rotherham’s Festival of Stories which will enable us to support children and young people, using the joyful discovery of stories as a tool for resilience, motivation, self-esteem, well-being, confidence, aspirations and skills to help make meaning of their world and build a positive narrative within it.”

To get involved, visit the Big Give website – https://donate.biggive.org/ – find the Grimm and Co campaign and donate any amount before March 25, 2025.

