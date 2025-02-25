Double dose of good news for farm friends

Sapphire and her foal, Cannon Hall Farm, by Dale Lavender

CANNON Hall Farm is celebrating two lots of good news.

First, a new Shire horse foal – a filly to Sapphire – has been born at the Barnsley attraction.

A spokesperson for the farm said: “We welcome visitors to come and view the new arrival – and welcome name suggestions from anyone.

“We are very proud to be a Shire Horse Society registered centre, looking to protect numbers of this at risk breed.”

Farmer and director Robert Nicholson said: “We really fell in love with the Shire horse breed quite a few years ago now and since realising how few they are in number, decided to really make protecting and furthering their numbers a focus.

“We’ve spent a good number of years now doing this, but it has been filled with both triumph and tragedy.

“We’ve had some real blows – we lost a foal and that was soul-destroying.

“Sapphire is the only mare in our stable to have a foal this year, we’ve no others due, but what a belter this one is.

“She’s absolutely fantastic.”

Cannon Hall Farm is also celebrating after being awarded the Visitor Attraction Quality Assurance Service accreditation, recognising the reinvestment and constant improvements at the family-run farm park.

Visit England – the national tourism body – said Cannon Hall Farm in Cawthorne “continues to be a superb example of its type and an exemplar of high quality and standards across the visitor journey.”