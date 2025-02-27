Double change for Hoyland's food and drink scene

Notice: Current managers are moving from the Beggar and Gentleman

HOYLAND is experiencing two big changes with pub managers moving on and an award-winning fish and chip shop closing.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ernie’s fish and chip shop served its last customers on Saturday, with a notice blaming “the current climate” for the decision to close.

That has come as a blow to customers, who have expressed disappointment with the closure on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business, in High Street, has a long history as a fish and chip shop, with a restaurant upstairs, and became Ernie’s four and a half years ago.

Disappointed: Customers have bemoaned the closure of Ernie's

It was quickly selected as one of UK’s Best Fish and Chip Takeaways for 2022/23, in a contest organised by Fry Magazine.

Judges praised both the quality of the food served and the positive manner from staff, awarding it an overall score of 98 per cent.

The success was all the more remarkable because owners Charlie Selling and Lee Dobson, who took over the shop in 2020 had no previous catering experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, managers at the Beggar and Gentleman pub in Market Stree have announced that they are to leave.

Chris Duncan and Katie Bond have said their decision is for “personal reasons” and the decision had been a “tough choice”.

They have said they still have to work a notice period, and it is unclear when their final date will be.

However, they have told customers they are proud of their achievements, stating: “We have loved every minute of it here and have given so many people in Hoyland a venue they are proud to drink in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had ups and downs but have turned a pub that was down on its knees into a pub people are proud of,” they said in a statement.

They have also praised the efforts of of pub staff.

While it has been in the stewardship of Chris and Katie it has focused on supporting the community and at Christmas they stepped in, supported by customers, to donate 110 selection boxes to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, to support patients.

The hospital had been affected by reduced donations, blamed on the cost of living crisis, with the selection boxes providing a treat for youngsters being treated there.