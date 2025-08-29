Double boost for Swinton Lock activity centre users

SWINTON Lock Activity Centre has been given a new-look exterior with modern cladding and new signage, thanks to two generous local businesses.

Meanwhile, the Men in Sheds mental health group which meets at the centre three times a week has benefitted from a £500 donation, which will be used to extend the scope of the work it does. The exterior of the building, in Don Street, had become tired, with its tiled exterior beginning to fail, with concerns that it could become dangerous as a result. When staff asked Century Cladding for a quote, company owner Peter Bucknell turned to to assess the job - but refused to provide a quote, offering to do the job for free. That mean a revamp which would have cost many thousands of pounds was done, with the company picking up the tab for machine hire, materials and labour. Mr Bucknell then went on to contact another local firm, The Sign Lab, who offered to create and donate new signage for the building and gate to the premises. Activity centre spokesman Stephen Carr said: “They spent a couple of days cladding the front and side of the building, making it fit for purpose and updated, it is fantastic.” The Men in Sheds donation came from the Rotherham Charity Cup football competition, which features local teams, culminating in a final at New York Stadium. This year, it raised £8,000, with £500 of that going to the club. Stephen said it would be used to extend the scope of the service, which caters for men aged 18 and over - with around 20 people attending their meetings. The oldest of those is 86, and he regarded the club as a “lifeline”, said Stephen, providing companionship. “It is a really good club and offers bespoke activities,” he said. “We have three different sessions, with around 20 or 22 people attending.” One recent development has been the creation of an allotment, allowing those attending to grow vegetables. “We want to try to help as many people as possible, it is a really good group,” he said. The men’s shed movement has become a phenomenon, allowing those feeling isolation, or pressures from life, to meet others in a relaxed environment where they can share skills and experiences.