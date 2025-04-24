Double bill of fundraisers for young Rotherham mum

Sophie White pictured at the New York Stadium with son Remi - pic by Kerrie Beddows

COMMUNITY fundraisers have announced two more big events to help support a young Rotherham mum battling a brain tumour on her revolutionary treatment journey.

Sophie White was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour two years ago and underwent major brain surgery that successfully removed 95 per cent of the cancer.

But 23-year-old Sophie – mum to two-year-old Remi – was then diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma and told treatments available from the NHS are no longer effective.

Fundraising efforts began earlier this year to help Sophie receive pioneering life-prolonging immunotherapy – which has to be privately funded – in Germany.

One of the events is happening this weekend

Mum Helen Schofield said: “The support from the community has been incredible.

“We have another big fundraiser this weekend at the Kimberworth Park pub on Saturday 26.

“We have about 100 people doing a sponsored hike around Derwent.

Then after everyone is going back to the pub for an auction, DJ, face-painter, tombola, table-top sale plus much more.

UNITED FOR SOPHIE: The KCM football team

“This has been organised by Turton and Sons and the pub itself while the hike has been organised by local Greasbrough man Sam Holyman.

“More than 100 friends, family and strangers are participating in the sponsored hike around Derwent and our good friend Kirsty Pepper is on hand helping again – she’s a diamond.”

Then in May Rotherham Company KCM Waste Management will host a major sporting event that aims to raise at least £10,000 to ensure Sophie continues to receive the treatment she so desperately needs.

The Battle of the Waste Companies will be held at Rotherham United’s New York Stadium on Friday, May 9 and will see a team from KCM take on a team from Fawkes Recycling.

“As soon as we heard Sophie’s story, we all knew we wanted to do something to help,” said KCM director of finance and operations Emma Hickling.

“My partner Scott already raised more than £7,000 by taking part in a moustache growing challenge so we knew that we wanted to do something that would raise even more money for such an important cause.

“It’s not only that Sophie is a Rotherham girl and we like to think that we look after our own – there’s also a much more personal reason why we want to support the fundraising.

“We lost my sister-in-law Fiona to cancer when she was a young mum and we know how happy we would have been if there had been any treatment that would have prolonged her life and allowed her to spend just a little more time with her precious children.

“Sophie’s story really hits home to everybody at KCM and we are are determined to do everything we can to give her those extra days to share with her son.”

The match will kick off at 7pm, with spectators paying a minimum donation of £5 each to see the KCM team take on their friendly waste management rivals.

Added Ellie: “We know this is going to be a fun night and what we would love most of all is to see the New York Stadium full of people cheering for Sophie and her family as we raise as much money as impossible for such a deserving cause.”

For tickets visit http://ticketsource.co.uk/battle-of-the-waste-companies.