Doreen parties on at 104
Residents and staff of Laureate Court care home in Wellgate helped Doreen, who has two sons and is originally from Leeds, mark her extraordinary milestone with the celebration.
A spokesperson for the home said the day was a lively affair, featuring a special party, decorations around the venue and a delicious spread of treats.
They added: “The highlight of the day was undoubtedly the sight of Doreen, radiant and joyful, surrounded by her loved ones.
“As the oldest resident of Laureate Court – part of the Runwood Homes group – Doreen’s presence is a testament to a life well-lived, full of wisdom and experience. Despite her age, she exudes a youthful spirit that defies the years. Her family, who travelled from near and far, were thrilled to be part of such a significant occasion.”
Sharon Dean, wellbeing lead at Laureate Court, said: “When Doreen’s son informed me that she was turning 104, I was astounded. We knew we had to make this milestone as special as possible. Doreen’s party was a testament to her incredible life and the joy she brings to all of us. It was a wonderful day, and we’re so pleased that everyone enjoyed it.”
Doreen’s 104th birthday celebration was not just a party but a heartfelt tribute to a life filled with love, resilience, and happiness. “It s clear that Doreen’s enduring spirit continues to inspire and uplift everyone around her,” she added.
