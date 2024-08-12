A doctor - photo by Pexels Karolina Grabowska

HEALTH bosses are urging people not be an “unnecessary drain on NHS resources” after research revealed people are seeking GP appointments or attending A&E for minor ailments which could be treated easily and more quickly with self-care options and over-the-counter medicines.

According to the Self-Care Census: 2024, one in 13 people (eight per cent) have gone to A&E with minor problems like sprains and strains, five per cent with acne and ear and urinary tract infections, while four per cent attended for conjunctivitis.

The independent analysis, published by consumer healthcare association PAGB, found more than a fifth (22 per cent) of adults failed to identify self-care as their first option for self-treatable conditions with older adults in the 65-years-plus bracket far more likely to recognise the convenience and expertise of their pharmacist before trying to access a GP or emergency care.

Almost a quarter (23 per cent) of those aged 25 to 34 admit they would try to get a GP appointment for a self-treatable condition, compared with nine per cent of older people.

The PAGB estimates self-treatable conditions account for at least 25 million GP appointments and five million trips to A&E every year which it called an “unnecessary drain on NHS resources”.

CEO at PAGB Michelle Riddalls said: “This automatic-pilot reliance on primary care, particularly among younger consumers, is worrying and it shows there is still a lot of work to be done around educating consumers on the benefits of self-care.

“Utilising the advice and expertise available from community pharmacies, as well as the wealth of online support and guidance from the NHS and consumer healthcare brands, not only enables consumers to take more control of their health and wellbeing, it also relieves pressure on the health service.”

Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire said: “As a local GP, I see the challenges and pressures that staff face across the NHS daily.

“That’s why it’s important to raise awareness about all the avenues available and the importance of self-care to provide information and advice so people can manage their own health needs where possible.

“Knowing what to do and where to go for help is an important part of practising self-care. Remember, it isn’t just the GP practice that can help – other services such as pharmacies,and NHS 111 can provide advice about all sorts of ailments and signpost you to the right place for additional health advice or treatment.

“Be prepared for common illnesses and injuries by stocking your medicine cabinet and first aid kit all year round to make sure you have the essentials in your home.”

He added: “A&E departments remain available for those people with serious injuries and life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pain or stroke, breathing difficulties and trauma.”A spokesperson for Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: “Many minor illnesses and injuries can be effectively treated at home without needing to attend medical appointments or urgent care services.

“We encourage people to ask their local pharmacist for advice and support.

“NHS111 is also available 24/7 online and by phone to signpost people to the most appropriate service for their needs.”