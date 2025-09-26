Donations fund NHS careers events for students

The NHS careers event

AN NHS careers event in South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire was attended by nearly 2,000 year eight students following charitable donations of £17,625.

Donors included Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity, Brookfield Retail LTD (through the NISA Making a Difference Locally awards), South Yorkshire Careers Hub and the East Midlands Careers Hub.

The event also received support with merchandise from North Notts College and Doncaster College.

Now in its seventh year, the ‘We Care into the Future’ careers events introduce students to diverse roles in health and social care available within the NHS and beyond.

Kieran Loftus, strategic hub lead for South Yorkshire Careers Hub, said: “We're delighted to partner with DBTH to help young people explore a future career in healthcare – a massive employer in the region.

“We Care into the Future is a fantastic event featuring so many key healthcare roles and bringing them to life to inspire the next generation.

“I’d encourage anyone wanting to support young people, or the future of the health and care sector, to consider donating.”

Hosted annually in Worksop and Doncaster, the event welcomed nearly 2,000 students from schools across the region this year – the highest number of attendees to date.

Several new schools took part in this year’s events, with many already planning to return next year.

Students explored interactive activities such as CPR, physiotherapy equipment, and hazmat gear at the stalls.

Professor Sam Debbage, director of education and research at DBTH, said: “For many students, the We Care into the Future events can be the starting point of a whole career.

“Having those conversations early with the right people can really help our young people start to envision their future, and where they see themselves fitting in.

“At these events, we get to showcase the fantastic opportunities within the trust and discuss the journey into these roles.”

Early feedback from students suggests they gained a new understanding of - and interest in - healthcare careers.

One student shared: “Working for the NHS isn’t just being a doctor or nurse – it incorporates many roles that all work together to effectively provide help and support.”