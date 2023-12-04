A ROTHERHAM man who subjected a woman to years of coercive control and violence – including causing the car they were travelling in to crash as he strangled her – has been jailed.

Matthew Aldridge (33), of Lord Street, caused his victim to live in fear as he attempted to control her life, limit contact with friends and family and use physical and emotional violence and threats to coerce her.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Aldridge repeatedly attacked and threatened his victim, and, on one occasion, caused a car they were travelling in to crash as he strangled her.

Aldridge continued to subject his victim to intimidation after she reported him to the police and forced her to change her statement in an attempt to get away with his crimes.

He appeared before the court last Tuesday (November 28) after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing, and was sentenced to five years and two months in prison for a host of crimes, including one count of coercive and controlling behaviour, two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one of intimidating a witness, two counts of dangerous driving, one of criminal damage and one count of possessing an offensive weapon.

The judge also issued Aldridge with three eight-year restraining orders and a 49-month extended driving ban.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Aldridge subjected his victim to years of abuse and has caused serious emotional and psychological harm that will no doubt have a long-lasting impact on her daily life.

“Domestic abuse is a serious and horrendous crime.

