Dog owners and parents urged to keep children safe during school holidays

Police are urging parents and pet owners to keep children safe during the school holidays

AS THE summer holidays get underway, police are urging parents and pet owners to ensure children at home, visiting family and friends with dogs or outside enjoying parks and places stay safe.

The call follows reports of 165 children who have been injured by dogs across South Yorkshire this year.

A force spokesperson said: “We are committed to educating parents and owners around dog safety, but everyone must act.

“During 2024’s summer school holidays, 34 children under the age of 16 were injured by dogs across South Yorkshire.

“Research shows you are more likely to be bitten by a dog known to you in your home than anywhere else.

“We’re urging families to remember that dogs, no matter how long you have owned them for, are animals and can show signs of aggression no matter their previous history.

“Dogs can’t communicate to us.

“If they’re in pain or experiencing stress and anxiety it can influence their behaviour, acting in ways that may be unusual for your pet.

Insp Steve Usher added: “Dogs are a huge part of people’s families, and bring great joy to children’s lives, but they are animals, and they have innate characteristics and traits.

“Any dog, regardless of its breed or nature, can cause injury.

“Please stop thinking ‘it won’t happen to me’ and talk to your child about respecting your own dog, and staying safe around other people’s dogs.

“If every owner steps up and makes small changes, we can make a difference.”

Police have issued the following advice:

Never leave children and dogs unattended

Make sure your dog has somewhere safe and comfortable to go to when you have visitors

As your family grows and your children become older, changes in your house may need to be made.

As children become more mobile, consider stair gates to separate your dog and child

If you are concerned about your dog’s behaviour, free help is available from the Dog’s Trust- https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/how-we-help/ownership/behaviour-support-line.