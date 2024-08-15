Jayne during the jump - photo by Skydive Langar

A DEVOTED dog owner jumped at the chance to raise money to help other rescue hounds find their forever homes – by leaping out of a plane on a sponsored skydive.

Jayne Stallion adopted crossbreed Roo from Dogs Trust in July 2022 after the six-month-old pup was found as a stray, and says her beloved pet has gone on to inspire her and change her life.

And so, exactly two years later she challenged herself to take on a sky dive to help make sure other dogs can have everything they need while they are still waiting for their own 'furry-tail' ending.

The 27-year-old from Rotherham said: “I chatted to the Dogs Trust team about the kind of dog I thought I could give a good home to, and they suggested Roo.

“ I really feel it was meant to be – she has taught me so much.

“Despite what she went through she is fearless, adventurous, grabs every day by the scruff of the neck, so to speak, and is just amazing.

“I have been through difficult times in recent years suffering some ill health, but I decided to follow her lead and take on the sky dive challenge to help dogs that are still waiting to find their perfect match.

“There are thousands of dogs that need help like Roo and there are many families and individuals that can't afford to keep their dog during these tough circumstances.

Jayne took to the skies at Langar Airfield in Nottingham for the dive, falling 10,000 feet at a speed of 125mph.

Speaking after the event – which has so far raised £365 for Dogs Trust – she said: “It was so good!

“I wasn’t nervous at all, just excited.

“It was beautiful weather too, clear blue skies so you could see for miles.

“We had a training session and then it was time to get into the plane.

“It was a 15-minute flight but I still didn’t get nervous, then they open the doors and you shuffle forward and one by one you jump out!

“The free-falling was incredible but you can’t get your breath at all, and then you start to spin.

“It was fantastic and it was brilliant to see Roo when I was firmly back on the ground.

“Roo got far more attention than me, which is the norm!

“I loved doing it and knowing that I was doing it for dogs like Roo made it very special.”

Tristan Lathey, community fundraising officer for Dogs Trust, said: “Sadly, hundreds of people a week make the call to give up their dog and other dogs are, like Roo, sadly found alone, fending for themselves.

“We care for around 14,000 dogs every year and we do whatever we can to make sure each and every one of them gets the happy ending they deserve, however long they are with us, whether that’s days, months or years. But we cannot do it alone and the support of people like Jayne is vital, and incredible.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/page/jaynes-skydive-dogstrust.