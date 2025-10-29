Does Barnsley have what it takes to win 'city' status?

IT HAS happened in Doncaster, and now a question has been posed over whether Barnsley could achieve city status in future.

And it was down to year five pupils from Hoyland Common Primary School to try to find some answers, as part of a geography project.

Their work ranged from chatting to traders in the revamped market to discussing energy efficiency with managers at The Glass Works, the town’s major shopping centre.

Pupils used their Barnsley MiCard passes to travel by public transport to the town centre, benefitting from Barnsley Council’s Great Childhoods Ambition initiative, which offers free bus rides to anyone aged five to 18 living in Barnsley.

The day also included visiting the iconic Barnsley Town Hall as well as the Library @The Lightbox where pupils signed up for their own library cards and looked at the books on offer.

The year five group conducted market research in the market and the Alhambra shopping centre as well as engaging in a ‘now and then’ sketching activity, capturing the evolving face of the town centre through their own eyes.

Results from their day’s endeavours will help them to reach conclusions as to whether the town will shed it’s ‘borough’ status to become a city in future.

Cllr Robin Franklin, Cabinet spokesman for Regeneration and Culture at Barnsley Council, said: “It’s inspiring to see our young people taking such an active interest in the regeneration of our town, encouraged by the fantastic project created by Hoyland Common Primary School.

City slickers: Hoyland Common primary's year five on their research mission

“We support educational opportunities that connect students with their local community, and we are committed to improving the lives and futures of our children and young people through The Great Childhoods Ambition.”

Cameron Thomas, who teaches year five pupils at the school, said: "What a great experience, everything was so organised, well planned and tailored to what we’re studying in school.

“The children had a fantastic day and have written some great letters on returning to school about Barnsley and why they think the town should or shouldn’t be given city status. Thank you to the team at The Glass Works for organising the day for us,” he said.