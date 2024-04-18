CELEBRATION: Jayne Kay, Liz Hill and Julie Hardwick of Whiston Methodist Church at their recent 159th Anniversary Service and buffet

​ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries. please.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday 10am-12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Have a chat and a cuppa, all for £3. For information ring Janet on 07989 370593.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

UNITE TODAY!: Unite Today is a new group. Anyone 18+ who knows or cares for an adult that has a learning disability or disorder, but they would need to contact first to ensure suitability. We have a volunteer in place for this. They problem solve and support each other. It is held at the Swallownest Health Centre, Worksop Road, S26 4WD and will meet once a month on the last Thursday of the month, 10am to 12pm. Cost £1. Contact Anita Redfearn 07947 596792 or [email protected].

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Holy Communion will be at 10am on Sunday April 21 and also on Tuesday April 23. The church will be holding an open day on Wednesday April 24 between 10am and 12pm. Anyone who is interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team or would like more information about this group, please email [email protected]. You would be very welcome. Please keep in touch via Facebook – Christchurch Brampton Bierlow – or via the website - www. christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. If you are in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage please leave a message on the church answerphone on 01709873210 or send an email to the address above.

BRINSWORTH

KIDZONE YOUTH CLUB: Kidzone is a Brinsworth youth club run every Tuesday 6.15pm until 7.30pm (term time). There is small entry fee which includes the tuck shop. This group is for Brinsworth children aged between the school years of 3 up to 6, where the children will partake in sports, crafts and other activities. Please ensure new children are dropped off by an adult as a new consent/medical form will need to be completed. For more information please contact office@brinsworthparish. council or telephone 01709 916909 (option 1).

THE PAVILION: Monday – 11am-12.30pm Tai Chi (contact Richard 07482 975234); 7pm- 8.30pm Yoga (contact Maria 07837 307062). Tuesday –1.30pm-2.30pm Tai Chi (contact Richard 07482 975234); 6.15pm-7.45pm Kidzone (term time). Wednesday – currently available to hire. Thursday – 5.30pm-7.30pm Jill Hyde-Leigh School of Dance (contact Jo 07436 530685). Friday – currently available to hire. Available for party hire – Saturdays 9am-4pm and Sundays 9am-4pm. For further information please contact the office on 01709 916890 (option 1) Monday-Friday 9am-2pm or email [email protected].

CATCLIFFE

PARISH COUNCIL: All business can be dealt with by emailing the clerk at [email protected] or telephoning 01709 837550 / 07783 001496 where an answerphone is in operation. All calls will be answered but please remember hers is a part time post. See www.catcliffeparishcouncil.com. or the Facebook page for regular updates.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

ST LEONARD’S CHURCH: Spring Fair will be held in the church hall on Park Lane from 11am to 2pm on Saturday April 20. As a result there will be no coffee morning on Friday April 19.

AGE UK ROTHERHAM: Is a local charity with the aim of supporting older people in and around Rotherham. Due to high demand, their furniture warehouse on Fitzwilliam Road is urgently in need of donations of furniture and household goods, including furniture, bric-a-brac, beds and bedding, washing machines and dryers, electric cookers, fridges and freezers, and clothes, shoes and accessories. The funds raised help to support the charity in the work they do in Rotherham to support older people in Rotherham. To book a free collection of any unwanted furniture, please telephone 01709 786959. The Furniture Warehouse is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am-4pm and can be found at Unit 7, Galax Business Park, Eastwood Trading Estate, Fitzwilliam Road, Rotherham, S65 1SL.

SPRING FAIR: St Leonard’s Church will be holding a Spring Fayre in the church hall on Saturday April 20 from 11am-1pm.

CLLR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael has been out in the local community as usual, helping local resident, Nora, last Tuesday at the Creswick Road Cemetery Clean Up. Although the weather wasn’t ideal, they still managed to carry out some maintenance work. Nora regularly tends to the cemetery. Anyone who has some spare time to help can contact Michael via his Facebook page for more information. Michael also attended a number of regular coffee mornings in the local wards, including at Staple Green and Warrener’s Drive Neighbourhood Centres, giving local residents the opportunity to discuss any issues or concerns they may have with him. As a result of attending the coffee mornings and holding his councillor advice surgery, Michael was able to report a number of issues raised. Michael also reported some items that had fallen off a lorry travelling past Liberty Steel and some rubbish on Rockland Drive, which was duly removed.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Local neighbourhood centres Staple Green and Warrener’s Drive hold weekly coffee mornings on Wednesdays, from 10am-12noon at Staple Green Neighbourhood Centre and from 10am-1pm at Warrener’s Drive Neighbourhood Centre. Thrybergh Church Hall also holds a coffee morning on Fridays from 9.30-11am. These coffee mornings are open to everyone, so why not come along, catch up with old friends and maybe make some new ones? Both of the neighbourhood centres are open to residents and non-residents and both regularly hold coffee mornings and other activities for people to get involved with.

ROADWORKS: Carr Lane in Thrybergh will be closed again this month due to gas maintenance works. The lane will be closed from Friday April 26 until Thursday May 2, with a diversion in place during this time along Doncaster Road and Kilnhurst Road.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. May 21 – Rosie Smith, Garden Bird in Watercolour. June 11 – David Moore, Subject TBC in Ink, black coffee and Gold leaf. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour.

LYRIC THEATRE: May 1 - Scottish dancing.

GREASBROUGH

ST MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday April 14 – 10.30am Service of the Word led by Margaret Hollingsworth who also gave the talk and prayers, Sian Johnstone read the first bible reading, Jean Harrison served tea and coffee after the service.Monday April 15 – 2pm Craft Club met in School Room; 7pm Masbrough Community Choir held their rehearsals. Sunday April 21 – 10.30am will be a Holy Communion service led by Rev Julie Bacon; 12.30pm rehearsals for Rev Ali Middleton licensing on Monday April 22 7pm. May 18 – 7pm Concert by Masbrough Community Choir, tickets £6.50.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: We can offer you fun and increased fitness if you join your community bowling club. Some members count the steps in a match and they are clocking 5,000. We have now changed to summer bowling hours - weekends starting at 10.45am and Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays are at the later time of 5.45pm. We are expecting some long summer evenings so do give us a ring if you would like to join or come down for a cuppa and meet us all. Contact captain John Byers 07715 067335 or chair Maureen Taylor 07904 517226. Monday April 8 - Dave Mee Trophy round 1, Mick Cilenti; 21up doubles, Dot Payne and Mick Lloyd, Maureen Taylor and Colin Cansfield. Wednesday April 10 - 5/15, John Byers/John Byers and Mick Cilenti/Mick Cilenti. Saturday April 13 - 21up doubles x 2, Dot Payne and Colin Cansfield, Jackie and Dot Payne, Ian Garfitt and Peter Greenwood. Saturday League - in the afternoon we played Valley Park Stag on their green and won. Sunday April 14 - 21up doubles, Dot Payne and Jackie Lloyd, Kenny Herbert and Ian Garfitt, Maureen Taylor and Ray Holmes.

KILNHURST

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: The service last Sunday started a new series of Bible talks, Jesus Our Eternal Priest: 1 Approach with Confidence, and included Holy Communion, remembering Jesus with bread and wine. Throughout the new series, parishioners will be considering what it means for Jesus to be a High Priest for his people. The children’s groups ran as usual, with refreshments served afterwards. Everyone is welcome to attend the Sunday service, so please feel free to come along.

BLUE PETER GREEN BADGE: Local children who are passionate about nature and the environment are being encouraged to apply for a Blue Peter Green Badge. With the help of their parent or guardian, children can apply online by answering some sustainability questions, explaining what they have done to protect the environment and why being green is important to them and include a photograph or video of themselves taking part in a green activity. Online applications can be submitted at https://www.bbc.co.uk/send/u109852224?mibextid=xfxF2i. Alternatively, postal applications can be sent to Blue Peter, BBC Bridge House, MediaCityUk, Salford, M50 2BH. Once a badge has been earned, Blue Peter badge holders can gain free entry to over 200 attractions across the UK.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. SUNDAY - 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. TUESDAY - 9.30-10.30am coffee morning, 10.30-11.30am Bible Study Group. WEDNESDAY – 9-11am playgroup for pre-schoolers and their grown-ups. THURSDAY – Youth Group. FRIDAY – Prayer Gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special events.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are the third Sunday of each month - the next is April 21. Lots of fun for all the family. Thank you to all who came to our table top event and supported the local community as well as this church. Other dates to note for the Community Centre – coffee mornings are 10am to noon on the first Wednesday of the month - the next is May 1. If you live alone or just want some company, please do come to our Good Companions session 1.30pm to 3.30pm the first and third Thursday of each month and the next are May 2 and 16. For any further information for banns, weddings, christenings or the graveyard, please contact Rev Diane on [email protected].

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Volunteers have been out tackling various litter hotspots around the area and are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided and details of future litter picks can be found on our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582.

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Last Saturday, the church hosted a Quiet Day for churches in its Mission Area and led by Christopher Landau, director of the national organisation ReSource. On Sunday there was a service of Morning Worship at 10.30am. Midweek courses were still in their post-Easter break but the Drop-In continues today (Thursday) from 11am to 1pm with free coffee, tea and cake. On Sunday at 10.30am there will be a service of Morning Worship. All are welcome. For enquiries, telephone 01709 551652.

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On April 10, the group walked down through Kimberworth Park and Wingfield and onto Greasbrough, before crossing over at Mill Dam and Morley Bridge and ascending back up to Town Lane, returning to St John’s Church for refreshments. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes at email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking. net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park Club 50+ meets in The Black Hut on Kimberworth Park Road (next door to Redscope School) every Wednesday from 12 noon to 2.30pm. We play three cash prize bingo games and have four cash prize raffles. At half time we have hot drinks with cakes or biscuits, all for £4.50. We have clothing and bric-a-brac sales, Donations welcome. Please phone P Fairbrother on 07947090607 for more information or Phil Moody on 07842547017 for room hire or karate/fitness sessions.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. Phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre on 01709 559805. Next meeting June 12 3.30pm.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. For further information, please see our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. We are hoping to organise a bowling tournament in July. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts Monday to Wednesday 9–11am, Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

TAI CHI CLASSES FOR SENIORS: Mondays 10.30am to 11.30am at the Black Hut on Kimberworth Park Road. Contact Peter on 01709 547918.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

THE WESLEY CENTRE ACTIVITIES: Blyth Road, Maltby, Rotherham, S66 8JD. Telephone 01709 811118.

MASBROUGH

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday, April 14, was the third Sunday of Easter. Congratulations to Beatrice Kaye, Harry Jenkinson, Seth Donnelly and Noah White who made their First Holy Communion on Saturday April 13 at the noon Mass. Masses during the week were celebrated for Eileen Owens [LD], People of the parish, Pr Intention, Claire Green [birthday anniversary], Mick Sharp [A] and Bogusia Jalowiczer. SOCIAL AND FUNDRAISING MEETING on Saturday April 27, after midday Mass. There will be a meeting to discuss the celebration of the Feast of St Bede on Saturday May 25. Other fundraising suggestions will also be most welcome. QUESTIONNAIRES - thank you to everyone who completed and returned the parish questionnaire. A summary of the responses will be made available in the next few weeks. The responses will also be passed on for further discussion at the Deanery meeting of clergy in June. The lunch group meet once a month at the Ring O’ Bells for friendship, conversation, a light hearted quiz and a raffle. The next get-together will take place on Tuesday May 7 at midday. All welcome. St Bernard’s Catholic High School invite you to an early morning family Mass on Wednesday April 24 at 8am. The Mass will be in the main hall and breakfast snacks will be served afterwards. These early morning Masses have proved very popular with staff and students from both St Bernard’s and their partner primary schools and all are welcome to attend. For more information please contact Tammy on 01709 828183.

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday April 14 - the service was led by Rev Justine Smith, with Rev Bruce Leng conducting the sermon. Prayers were given by Jayne Spaven, Readings by Bev Smith. Servers Peter Stribbley, Bev Smith and Alan Oxley. Coffee served by Jane Yates and David Matthews. PCC met on Tuesday. April 26 - 10am to noon come and join us for coffee and toasted teacakes all monies collected for our new boiler. Saturday April 27 – 11am to 1pm jumble sale, entrance free. Sunday Sunday 28 – Holy Communion service starts at 10.30am. Taize service starts at the new time of 4.30pm.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

MEXBOROUGH NEIGHBOURHOOD NETWORK: Volunteers from the group are always busy, litter picking and keeping Mexborough clean and tidy. In March alone, the group cleared 36 bags of rubbish from their local community. Last week, they carried out litter picks in a number of areas, including Kirby Street, Kirby Place, Kelvin Street and the bottom of Milton Road, as well as reporting bins on Adwick Road and Victoria Road to be emptied as they were overfull. Thank you to everyone for your continued hard work.

MEXBOROUGH FAMILY HUB: The Family Hub, based on Wath Road in Mexborough, provides services for local children and their families. As part of a national research project, the centre is asking people who have accessed any of the sessions held at the hub to complete an online survey. Feedback from the survey will help the Family Hubs find out what works best and what needs some improvements. For parents/carers who are pregnant or have a child up to two years of age, the survey to be completed can be found at https://online.ipsosinteractve.com/mriweb/mriweb.dll?.project=S24000218&id=&i.User2=PSPDON. For parents/carers with a child aged three to four years of age, the survey to be completed can be found at https://online.ipsosinteractve.com/mriweb/mriweb.dll?i.project=S24000218&id=&i.User2=HLEDON. Anyone who completes a survey will be entered into a prize draw, with the chance of winning a £100 Love to Shop voucher.

MEXBOROUGH MARKET: Old photographs of Mexborough are being sought for an exhibition that will be on display in Mexborough Market Hall. Anyone who has photos of Mexborough through the years, of its market traders, local landmarks, or photos of anything of interest from the distant or more recent past, is being asked to take them along to Dave at Hero Reprographic in the market. He will then take a copy of the photographs to be included in the forthcoming display.

FOX GALLERY: On Saturday April 27, a Meet the Artist event will be held at the gallery, giving people the opportunity to meet Sandra Ketteridge and Les Monaghan. The artists will be in attendance on the day, along with their artwork and photography, giving visitors the opportunity to ask them questions about their work and find out about the various workshop opportunities running during the latest exhibition at the gallery. Sandra will discuss the techniques she uses of working in oils and Les will discuss his photographic work. The event will run from 11am-3pm on the day and is free to attend, so why not take the opportunity to visit the exhibition and have a look around the building? For more information, email [email protected] or telephone 01709 590005.

RE-READ: The social enterprise group re-uses and re-distributes books to children living locally in Doncaster and the surrounding areas. A number of months ago, the group’s van was stolen and they have been fundraising since to buy a replacement, including a fundraising event which was held at the Ukrainian Centre in Doncaster on Friday April 12. The event, An Evening with Ian McMillan & Friends, proved a great success, with everyone attending having a fantastic night. Thank you to everyone who supported the event and made the evening so special.

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: Staff at the centre recently participated in a boat training session, with all of them passing, meaning they can now crew the boats. Well done to all involved. The community boat trips are now available to book online for Sunday May 19. For more information and to make a booking for the trips, visit https://swintonlock. org/event/community- boat-trip/. The centre runs a men’s mental health support group called Men in Sheds, which teaches woodworking, joinery and blacksmithing skills, amongst others. Last week’s session involved participants working on building the extension and fixing machinery, as well as chatting over refreshments. If you are feeling lonely, have low moods or are in need of some support, or you know a man who is, give the centre a call on 01709 578778 to find out more about Men in Sheds. Volunteers have been hard at work outside, undertaking landscaping around the centre. Landscaping volunteers are still needed at the centre - if you are interested, please call the centre for more information.

ST MARGARET’S PARISH CHURCH: A coffee morning was held at the church last Saturday, which was well attended by the local community. The next coffee morning will be held on Saturday May 11 from 10-11.30am and everyone is welcome. The church also recently held a beetle drive and pie and peas supper, both of which proved popular, raising £401 for the St Margaret’s Community Hall project. Thank you to everyone who supported the events.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: Last week Beavers finished their Easter activities by making some bunny ears. They also worked on the My Faith badge. The Beaver of the week was Oscar, well done. The Beavers said ‘goodbye’ to Sophie and Henry who moved to up Cubs. They will be missed but everyone wishes them all the best in the next step of their scouting journey. The Cubs continued their badge work and making different types of knots. Scouts also continued their badge work, working on their local knowledge, navigating the local area and giving directions to others. The group is looking for Beavers and Scouts to join them. If anyone is interested, they meet on Mondays at the Salvation Army on Quarry Street in Rawmarsh, Beavers between 5.45pm and 7.30pm and Scouts between 7.30pm and 9pm. For more information please go to www.scouts.org.uk and search 9th Rotherham. They would love to see you.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: On Sunday April 14, the morning service was led by Rev Louise Makin, Holy Communion was celebrated. On Tuesday April 16 the Prayer Meeting met at 10.30am. The Chit Chat Cafe was open for snacks etc. Morning service on April 21, will be led by Mr Peter Drabble. All are welcome to any of the services or activities. They are all held in the High Street Centre premises

SOUTH YORKSHIRE TRANSPORT MUSEUM: Are holding an Auto Jumble on Sunday April 21. For more information either see the link https://www.sytm.co.uk/ or contact them on 07828 068484.

RAWMARSH LEISURE GROUP: Members meet at the Old School on Harding Avenue in Rawmarsh once a fortnight at 2pm. At the next meeting on April 23, there will be a talk by David Allott on Wentworth Woodhouse. Everyone welcome to go along.

RAWMARSH RUNNERS: Rawmarsh Runners is a community running group, open to all abilities. The group runs a variety of running sessions to suit all ages and abilities which are free and open to everyone in the community, as well as organising a number of events throughout the year, including the recent Easter Egg Dash, held in Rosehill Park. For more information on how to get involved, email [email protected] or visit their Facebook page.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday in Rosehill Park car park to carry out a litter pick of Rosehill Park and the surrounding area. The group cleared around 15 bags of rubbish from around the park and Warren Vale. Well done to everyone who took part. New volunteers are always welcome at the scheduled litter picks, so if you have some free time, drop the group a message via their Facebook page.

WOMEN ASK: This is a women’s only mental health group that meets each Wednesday evening in Rawmarsh. The group meets at 7pm at the Rotherham Social Prescribing Hub on Barbers Avenue in Rawmarsh and is open to women aged 18 years and above. There is no obligation to talk, just come along, listen to other people’s stories and find some support with like minded people. If you are struggling or you have a family or friends that are, come along on the night, no medical referral is needed and the sessions are free. For more information, visit womenask.co.uk.

RAVENFIELD

Mrs Toni Leach Email [email protected]

POP UP CAFE: This month’s cafe takes place on Sunday April 21 10.30am-12.30pm at Ravenfield Parish Hall. All are welcome to attend. You will be supporting Ravenfield Community Plan Group with their ongoing fundraising for local projects and events just by eating cake. Homemade cakes, sausage rolls, tea cakes and hot and cold drinks are available. A great opportunity to meet up with friends, family and neighbours for a couple of hours in a warm and welcoming environment. You can access the community library, utilise the WiFi, or just people watch. If you can spare any non-perishable food, please bring it along and it will be donated to Rotherham Foodbank. Who knows, there may be a few ward councillor candidates there to answer your questions regarding their manifesto promises.

BEETLE DRIVE: Due to an extremely poor uptake of tickets, the organisers of this fundraising event have made the decision to cancel the event.

CASUAL VACANCY: Due to an uncontested parish council election, 5 of the previous 7 councillors have been duly elected: Cllr Maria Jones, Cllr Rebecca Jupp, Cllr Karen Jay, Cllr Dave Rowley and Cllr Brian Callear. New to the parish council is Cllr Stephen Lilley, making up 6 of the 7 councillor vacancies. Cllr Leach and Cllr Pearson resigned from their positions. This leaves a casual vacancy on the parish council. These are voluntary roles, (different to ward councillor roles who are paid approximnately £11k per annum). If you feel you can give time to your community by attending a monthly parish council meeting, training events (online and in person), wider community meetings, external parish council meetings and help make decisions to support, benefit and enhance the whole community, then this is a fantastic way to get involved. There are lots of folk with plenty to say on socials, so come on, get out from behind the keyboard and get involved in a positive way. Anyone interested should contact the parish council clerk.

SPEEDING AND PARKING: There have been a few posts on the socials regarding speeding through the village, specifically Kingsley Drive and Spencer Drive, and parking on Moor Lane South. If you would like to be proactive in reporting specific issues then you should email the relevant authority who have the powers to deal with this - RMBC and the police. You can email the police at [email protected]. police.uk, and complete an online report on RMBC’s website 'report a road safety issue'. You can request a Community Concern Site at www.safetycamera.org/contactus. You could also take it one step further and organise a Community Speed Watch Group for Ravenfield to be part of a police-led scheme called Operation Slow Down. This would be volunteers from the community who meet with local police to discuss issues and possible sites for speed watch events. If a site is agreed then volunteers can be trained in using a laser speed detector. Contact your local Police Neighbourhood Team to discuss. Then when you have been proactive in your concerns, alert your ward councillors and parish council as to your concern and update them as to what you have done, and they will be in a better position to support your concerns. Help them to help you.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: It has been reported that there are two men in the neighbouring area trying to sell mattresses. The quality of the mattresses are not known, it would appear that they are targeting older vulnerable residents. Please be aware that they are asking for credit card details to pay for the goods. If you have older friends and family, please make them aware of door to door callers and ask them never to buy from the door. As always we recommend not buying any goods or services from door to door callers. Better to go to a reputable company. There has been an unconfirmed report of a shed break-in in Ravenfield on Allott Close overnight on the April 12 with a mountain bike stolen. This has been reported to the police by the owners. Here is a link for some ways that you can protect the exterior of your property: https://www.ourwatch.org.uk/ exterior.

THORPE HESLEY

THORPE HESLEY LIBRARY: For all enquiries, call 0114 245 7027.

THURCROFT

THURCROFT LIBRARY: For information, call 01709 546150.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITY: Wath Academy have once again secured Sheffield City Hall for the 2024 Academy Awards. This event will take place on Wednesday July 10. During the evening, a number of students will be rewarded with a range of awards as well as watching the Academy’s best musicians, dancers and actors. There will be over 2,000 free tickets for students, parents/carers and the community for what promises to be an exceptional night. The support of sponsors is invaluable. All the money raised goes directly into making the event even more special for the students. Anyone who is interested in supporting the event through sponsoring an award or advertising your business in the programme, please contact the Academy on [email protected].

WENTWORTH

WENTWORTH WOODHOUSE: Help support Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust. Following the success of the car boot sale held last year and as part of continued fundraising efforts, there will be another one held on the East Front Lawn on Sunday April 28. Join in and sell your unwanted treasures whilst enjoying a full day of community spirit, raising crucial funds for this magnificent house and gardens. The sale will run between 8.30am and 12.30pm and the cost for a car pitch with arrival at 8.30am is £20. Day visitors/those not selling can arrive from 9.30am and the cost is £2 for an adult and free of charge for children. Please note, this is a cash only event. This event is physically accessible and will be situated on the East Front Lawn. Help support Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust - all funds raised go straight into the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust.

KEPPEL'S COLUMN: Keppel’s Column reopened on Sunday April 14 for the 2024 season, with pre-booked tours being available on the second Sunday of each month, from April to October, and on one Thursday each month. Tours are therefore available on the following dates - April 20, May 14 and 25, June 11 and 22, July 9 and 20, August 13 and 24, September 10 and 21, and October 8. For more information and to book a tour, visit https://rotherhamtheatres. ticketsolve.com or visit Rotherham Civic Theatres box office situated on Catherine Street, Rotherham, S65 1 EB. For more information regarding the restoration of Keppel’s Column, visit https://youtu.be/Cc27tx2RrC8.

WENTWORTH VILLAGE COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: The group has organised a 60s and 70’s Music Evening for Saturday April 27 from 7-10.30pm. The event will be held in the Mechanics Institute in the village and will include music from the era, along with pie and peas. For tickets and more information, email [email protected].

WENTWORTH HOLY TRINITY CHURCH: There will be another opportunity for confirmation in November - for more information, email [email protected]. A Spring Organ Concert will take place in church on Sunday April 28 at 3pm. The concert will include uplifting music from Bohemian Rhapsody, Abba and more and will be performed by the church organist. The Annual Parochial Church Meeting (APCM) will take place on Sunday May 12 at 12.15pm, after the Sunday service. The meeting is an opportunity to review and give thanks for the past year and to vote for new members of the Parochial Church Council. Residents on the church’s electoral roll are entitled to vote and are also entitled to stand for election to the council.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL PUBLIC MEETING: The meeting took place on Tuesday April 9 in Whiston Parish Hall and it was most encouraging to welcome 71 local parishioners/members of the public. Also in attendance were Andy Saxton and Kyle Heydon representing RMBC Drainage Department, Trevor Perry of Rotherglen Associates - Drainage Adviser to Whiston Parish Council and WRAG Group, members of parish council and Simon Oldham, parish clerk. The meeting was also attended by a number of party candidates for ward councillor, and Jake Richards, prospective Labour candidate for Rother Valley in the forthcoming local and general elections. Apologies were received from Whiston parish councillors Tony Griffin and Genaya Smales, and Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley. The chair and chair of Whiston Parish Council, Tim Stevenson, welcomed everyone and outlined the purpose of the public meeting. For some time, members of Whiston Parish Council had become increasingly concerned at issues which had been brought to their attention, some directly related to flooding and others which had the potential to increase flood risk in Whiston. It was thought, therefore, that it was time to bring together people from within the parish who also have concerns and to provide an opportunity to share information and ask questions and to hear from representatives of Rotherham Council as the Lead Local Flood Authority. A recent flyer, which was distributed to all households within the parish, asked the question whether Rotherham Council, as Lead Local Flood Authority, were carrying out their duty. The flyer covered some, but by no means all, of the issues which the parish council were aware of, or which have been raised with it, and it was hoped this evening, with the help of representatives of Rotherham Council and our drainage consultant, to be able to shed some light on these drainage and flood related matters. Before discussions and viewpoints were expressed, attendees were invited to advise if anyone had any potential conflict of interest or were employed by Avant Homes. Cllr David Fisher declared an interest as ward councillor and a member of the Planning Board. Trevor Perry, Rotherglen Associates, declared a family member to be a sitting Whiston parish councillor. Comments from the floor were then invited, with local residents asked to share their experience of flooding/drainage matters and to outline their observations of what has been happening here in Whiston. The following questions/observations were raised: When will work start on clearing out the Brook? RMBC have the money, so why are they or the Environment Agency (EA) not doing something to clear it? What actions have been taken following the last floods in 2019? I don’t see that anything substantial has been done. Garden rubbish and compost is being dumped in the Brook by local residents, which only adds to the existing problems re blockages. There is a small/narrow bridge on the Brook, opposite the Sitwell Arms, which creates a potential for blockages - are there any plans to look to address this? On the February 1 a walkabout was carried out with EA representatives alongside the Brook and it was evident that retaining walls were collapsing with boulders eroding/falling in to it, causing log jams. Have EA done anything to follow up/action this? It was reported that the EA have written or will be writing to the relevant landowners who have riparian ownership for the section of the Brook wall which borders their property. My husband helped years ago to clear debris out of the Brook and was required to sign a disclosure in doing so. There appears to be no real overarching strategy in dealing with these issues in terms of respective responsibilities and a coordinated action plan to monitor accordingly. When sewage tanks exceed capacity, flow will be released in to the Brook and this is often carried out early in the morning, with pollution and scum flowing in to it. Sewage company are releasing it because they don’t have capacity to manage it. How many times a week are discharges being released and how much/what volume is being put into it? Foam and scum is very thick and rats are prevalent. It is critical that children do not play in or enter the water. If residents help is to be sought to help clear the Brook, then clear instructions/guidance is required on what, how and when, and be fully protected to ensure health and safety is at the forefront. Who is responsible for rebranding the Brook as a river not a stream? RMBC reported that the EA had re-designated Whiston Brook as a river in order to be able to provide “flood warnings” at the relevant time. Kyle Heydon, representing RMBC Drainage department, then provided the meeting with an update on the proposed Whiston Flood Alleviation Scheme, which he said had been in the design process since 2019 as one of six schemes being developed in the borough. Funding of £3.5m had been secured from the EA as well as £5.5m of capital funds from RMBC. The Whiston scheme design will be fully designed and ready to go by the end of this year. This has taken time due to hydraulic modelling, approvals/negotiations required with local landowners and tendering requirements across each of the six borough wide schemes. The water flow will be to an open reservoir located upstream of the village and the most suitable location will be determined shortly. This Alleviation Scheme does not factor in the proposed new housing development. Additional tanks and ponds will supplement and accommodate likely/expected demand pressures and 31.1 litres per second had been built in to the design specification. Following Kyle’s report, the following observations were made by local residents: At the outline planning consent stage re the housing development, we were told that 12,600 cubic metres capacity of storm water provision would be catered for but now, at reserved matters stage, it appears that this has been reduced to 7,783 cubic metres - only two-thirds of what was originally planned. After completion of the housing development, I can’t see where all the water will go, capacity is not sufficient. Water can only go one way – downhill. RMBC officers advised that the development will incorporate attenuation basins/ponds for surface water and discharges were expected to be at a lower rate of 3.5 cubic metres. In response to a question on the capital cost of the Alleviation Scheme, RMBC officers advised that this had an initial £4.2m capital estimate back in 2020 and the timeframe for its build/completion was 2025-2027. There is a damaged sewer on Moorhouse Lane, and repair work is scheduled to commence later this month resulting in a temporary road closure. Following the October floods/Storm Babet and having written to the EA as well as our MP, Alexander Stafford, we have been advised that RMBC have had over £4.6m funding over 3 years ago, yet nothing has yet been done during this period. RMBC officers reiterated that design work had been ongoing during this time as well as work to remove debris and silt. There should have been shovels in the ground at the start of 2024 re the Attenuation Scheme, yet four months on nothing - why are you behind/have not progressed this? Following a question re CSOs (combined sewer overflows) RMBC officers advised that the pumping station at Worrygoose Roundabout is being looked at and Yorkshire Water advised that Whiston is priority number one for discharges into the Brook being reduced. Trevor Perry of Rotherglen Associates was then invited to give his presentation. He began by introducing himself and said that he was a chartered civil engineer and member of Chartered Institute of Water and Environmental Management, with over 40 years’ experience and has worked as an expert for the Competition and Markets Authority and also worked for OFWAT. Trevor gave a presentation with a number of slides, aimed at highlighting local issues and to try to answer some of the questions already raised from the floor, including: Why is flood risk increasing? Examples given were: climate change increased intensity of rainfall and increasing frequency of storm return periods, increases in impermeable areas such as developments, home extensions and installation of paved areas and (planning permission is required if a surface to be covered is greater than 5 square metres) other issues such as blockages, and showed a photograph of a water pipe in Whiston Brook recently installed by Yorkshire Water that could catch debris and spill chlorinated water into the Brook Combined Sewage Overflows (CSO) and storm water spills. Published permit for Worrygoose Lane Pumping Station granted 22 years ago, and not updated since and possibly for longer. Are RMBC as Lead Local Flood Authority carrying out their duty? Are they adequately reviewing Flood Risk Assessments (FRAs)? The original FRA for the Lathe Road development has water flowing uphill to a non-existent watercourse. Replacement culvert in the village has no evidence of testing carried out, what the impacts are downstream and potentially almost 3 times flow increase. The revised FRA for Lathe Road development has not been presented to Planning Board for consideration. Likely discharge impacts from the proposed development and concerns expressed on behalf of Whiston Residents Action Group have received no response. Following the presentation, attendees were invited to ask questions or make further observations and the following issues were raised: The 4,000 new homes on Waverley estate and the massive drainage lakes installed, all ultimately flow in to the Rother, so how can capacity for Lathe Road development cope? RMBC drainage officers advised that the Lathe Road scheme had been designed to a standard. Regarding the three WRAG letters submitted to planners and ignored, these had not been relayed to the drainage team and therefore they had not been given the opportunity to comment. Did the Waverley development contribute to the Catcliffe flooding? RMBC drainage officers responded advising that this had had no effect, it would have flooded anyway. Why is there a disconnect between the flow rates quoted before August 2023 and the original FRA carried out in 2017. The original quoted 8,000 cubic metres and was increased to 12,000 subsequently by Mott MacDonald. The original outline planning application for housing development on land behind Lathe Road was approved without dealing with reported errors in the Flood Risk Assessment, namely the alleged presence of a watercourse (that doesn’t exist) and water supposedly flowing uphill. At the time, the Planning Board were informed that the outline application was “in principle” and the only other issue to be determined at outline stage was the first 20 metres of access. Everything else (all the detail), including drainage/flood risk, etc would be determined at Reserved Matters stage. However Planning imposed three conditions at outline in relation to technical drainage matters, and as a result, RMBC are the only people who can assess whether the developer has ‘discharged’ these conditions satisfactorily. Specifically, conditions 34, 35 and 36 were imposed by RMBC in relation to drainage and their Drainage Department rejected the initial discharge application from the developer. However, revisions were made and a subsequent application has been accepted by RMBC, but details of exactly what has been accepted are not available in the public domain. A fourth FRA was supposedly required, but RMBC drainage officers advised that no new FRA was required but that some issues within the FRA needed to be re-assessed and were addressed subsequently to their satisfaction. As far as the village is concerned, much of the flooding is fields run-off. Land either side of the stream near Pinch Mill and near Royds Lane needs to be sacrificed from agriculture to create a facility to hold off/drain into this location and piping through the golf course. You say the Lathe Road development will not result in further/additional flooding, this appears to be a woeful judgement. RMBC drainage officers advised that the attenuation measures to be put in place and ponds/tank etc as discussed tonight will reduce the level of the flow and thereby reduce any added risks of flooding. Now that we know that the outline planning consent was granted based on documents that contained errors, what is the remedy for this? RMBC drainage officers advised that there were errors and these are/will be addressed at Reserved Matters stage. To comply with National Planning Practice Guidance an FRA needs to be “credible and fit for purpose”, yet it is clear that the one submitted to Planning Board contained errors and therefore was not. Finally, attendees were asked what action would they like to see as a result of what had been said at the meeting. It was commented that, in the spirit of openness and transparency and the world of Freedom of Information, we all have a right to know, and be given appropriate answers, on all the drainage matters discussed, how they are being properly considered, actioned and our concerns taken seriously. One of the RMBC drainage officers present advised that if Trevor Perry could submit his presentation and the supporting information that had previously been commissioned and submitted by WRAG, then he would look at all these matters and all the other observations made by residents at the meeting and attempt to address them or provide appropriate observations. In addition, he would take the observations back to the planning officers and would happily provide further information relating to the Flood Alleviation Scheme. He re-iterated, however, that the RMBC Drainage Department are just one of the numerous statutory consultees within the RMBC Planning process. The meeting concluded at 8.45pm and the chair thanked everyone for their attendance and valuable contributions.

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Whiston Parish Council took place last Monday, April 15. A full report will be given next week.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday morning at 9.45am, Rev Karen Skidmore presided and preached at the Parish Eucharist for the third Sunday of Easter. Janet and Don Watson welcomed parishioners. Margaret Tupling read the lesson and Suzanne Booker led the intercessions and served refreshments with Joan Kay after the service. Ray Gallagher was organist and choirmaster. The choir led the congregation for three hymns and sang the Anthem “Here, O my Lord - Hurd during Communion. Alan Bradbury and Val Dunsford were Communion assistants. At 6pm Patrick White led a Service of Music and Readings for Eastertide. The choir, directed by organist and choir master Ray Gallagher, led the congregation for the singing of four hymns and sang six items themselves. There were seven bible readings telling the story of Easter, given by members of the congregation inbetween musical items. On Monday Little Fishes met between 9.30am and 11am in the parish hall after the Easter break. In the afternoon there was a meeting of the Healing Prayer Group and Nourish had its monthly meeting at 7.30pm. Rev Karen presided at the Service of Holy Communion on Wednesday at 10.30am and this was followed by refreshments and a time of fellowship. In the afternoon Mothers’ Union met and welcomed visiting speakers Philip Bairstow and Gary Swift talking about Comino Walks. The Parochial Church Council had a meeting at 7pm. Tonight (Thursday) at 7pm the monthly Taizé service will take place at St James’, Clifton. On Sunday April 21, Fourth Sunday of Easter, Parish Communion and Starfish Gang will take place at 9.45am. On Friday (tomorrow) there will be a choir practice between 6.30pm and 7.30pm for juniors and from 7pm to 8.30pm for seniors. On Sunday Parish Communion with Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am and YouthZone will meet in the evening. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our oversight minister Rev Karen Skidmore on 01709 836052 or churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803021201, or see the church website www.whiston- parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email [email protected].

CHURCHYARD PATH CLOSURE: The central path by the east end of the parish church leading through the churchyard to the new burial area will be closed for a period of 5 days, starting on Monday April 22, to allow for it to be replaced. It is hoped that the work will be finished by the end of Friday April 26. During this time the side path next to the Old Coach House and cricket club pavilion should be used.

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Last Sunday was the 159th chapel anniversary. The service was organised and led by Liz Hill. Prayers were led by Rev Andrew Fox, and bible readings were given by Anne Miller and Mavis Morgan. Also taking part in the service were Jennifer and David Pinder, Julie Hardwick, Irene Benson (speaking on behalf of David Smith), Janet Hudson and Diane Davis. The organist was David Pinder and the choir mistress Jennifer Pinder. A buffet was served after the service. Thank you for the kind invitation to attend - an excellent service and buffet! - Elaine) Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and the community coffee morning was on Thursday. Next Sunday morning’s service at 10.30am will be led by Rev Andrew Fox and Holy Communion will be celebrated. Vintage Messy will be on Thursday May 2 after the coffee morning. All will be welcome at any service or activity.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service this Sunday was led by Rev Andrew Fox who preached on the theme of remembering events and its connection with the disciples recounting the events of the resurrection. It was followed by Family Fun Service with a meal served and activities for the children enjoyed afterwards. Our service next Sunday will be led by Rev Jenny Park. Our new Tuesday@Broom group got off to a successful start and several local residents enjoyed games, a quiz, drinks, crafts and conversation. Our next Tuesday@Broom will be on Tuesday May 14 (2nd Tuesday of the month). Come and give it a try. The congregation and user groups were deeply saddened to learn of the sudden death of Ian Maw on Monday April 8, aged 88. Ian had been a member at Broom for nearly 50 years and for the last 22 years had looked after lettings and been part of the team caring for the building. He had also served as a circuit steward and local preacher. Sincere condolences to Ian’s family and friends.

WHISTON RESIDENTS ACTION GROUP: Last week the chair of WRAG had an informal meeting with two Labour candidates in the forthcoming borough councillor elections and was able to outline some of the current issues relevant to the proposed housing development behind Lathe Road, particularly since the planning application has now reached the reserved matters stage. It is hoped to have a similar meeting with two Conservative candidates within the next few days. Some members of WRAG attended the recent public meeting organised by Whiston Parish Council to hear the relevant information regarding flood risk, and had the opportunity to update all attendees on the issues WRAG are currently dealing with in relation to the proposed housing development, which is just one of the factors which could affect flood risk to Whiston in the future.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB: The start of the 2024 season has been postponed so the 1st XI home match scheduled for Saturday April 20 will now be played on August Bank Holiday Monday, August 26. The old fence has been completely removed and work is continuing on completing the new boundary fence. Seating will be available on match days inside the fence. The club is open daily for refreshments. Members learnt of the death of Ian Maw this week. Ian joined the club in the mid ‘90s aged 60 and then enjoyed several seasons keeping wicket and also served on the committee. He subsequently used his experience to umpire league matches. Charity days saw Ian come out of retirement on numerous occasions and show his skills behind the stumps.

11TH ROTHERHAM BROWNIES: The Brownies (and Leaders) thoroughly enjoyed their pack holiday at Rand Farm Park near Market Rasen. During our stay the girls completed farm jobs including cleaning out the chickens and collecting eggs, cleaning out the horse stable, feeding the goats, bottle feeding the lambs, cleaning out and holding the guinea pigs and rabbits, and many more jobs, The Brownies also enjoyed making butter and learning about the hatchery and holding the new born chicks. On the Saturday we went on a tractor ride to a Wildlife Park nearby. Although a very bumpy ride, the girls squealed with excitement as we went along the country lanes. We all had a wonderful time and nearly came back with one or two animals.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is open to the public and allotment holders every Saturday, from 10am to 12 noon. The shop, located on Bank View, Whiston S60 4EZ, carries a full range of composts, bagged manure, fertilisers, feeds, canes, liquids and much much more, all at competitive prices. Why not benefit from becoming an affiliate member at an annual cost of £2 per person, when you will receive further discounts on your orders? When visiting the shop, just ask to join and you will receive a discount card. Why not go along one Saturday morning to see what’s in stock?

PROBUS GROUP: If you are retired and would like to join us at one of our forthcoming talks, you would be most welcome. Future topics will include: Don’t you know who I am? (April 23), Helipads for Hospitals (May 14), The English Reformation (May 21), Cruising to Pompeii (June 6), 30 Years in Local Radio (June 11) and, don’t miss the Visit to Rotherham’s Chapel-on-the-Bridge (June 18) when you will get to hear the Chapel’s fascinating history. We are a friendly group and would love to see you - just come along on any Tuesday morning at 10.30am to Broom Methodist Church.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were Communion at 9.15am, All Age Worship at 10.45am and Evening Prayer at 6pm. The SALS group met on Wednesday for an illustrated talk on Old and New Wickersley given by Jane Shore. The Stepping Stones Parent and Toddler group resumed meetings on Monday in the Barn at 9.30am. The St Alban’s Church Annual General Meeting will be on Thursday April 25 at 7pm in church. The next Enquiries for Baptisms and Wedding Bookings session will be on Saturday April 27 from 9.30am-11am in church.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP: (WING): Meetings at the Barn, Church Lane, Wickersley S66 1ES began again on Wednesday April 17 with a talk by Tony Dodsworth. On April 24 Alan Turner will be entertaining with his Music and Video Show. New members of the group are always welcome. The group caters for elderly or isolated people in Wickersley, Flanderwell, Sunnyside or Bramley, enabling them to socialise once a week. Transport can be arranged from your home to the Barn for meetings. Please contact Anne Hudson on 542873 for further details.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

APPRENTICESHIP LIVE EVENT: This is a free-to-attend council event which will run between 4pm and 7pm on Wednesday April 24 at New York Stadium. The event will feature a variety of employers offering apprenticeship vacancies, information and advice. Visitors can discover local opportunities by meeting employers and specialist advisors first-hand, to find out more about apprenticeships in a range of industry sectors. The afternoon will include information workshops where attendees can learn about the range of apprenticeship levels, how to apply for them and hear success stories from employers and their apprentices. There will also be specialists on hand to offer information and advice on a variety of topics such as money matters and the different pathways available into apprenticeships. Exhibitors include major Rotherham employers from a wide range of sectors, such as engineering, manufacturing, construction, legal, finance, accounting, education, early years, health and social care, hair and beauty, digital protective services, military, catering and hospitality. The event is aimed at young people who are planning the next steps in their career with parents, carers, and educators encouraged to attend to find out about local apprenticeships as a post 16 option and a paid alternative to university. Employers already confirmed as attending include AESSEAL, Mears, BGES Group, BHP LLP, National Health Service, Royal Air Force, Busy Bees Nursery, Signs Express, CR Civil Engineering, Yorkshire & Humberside, Equans, En:Able Futures, and Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING: To be held at St Jack's Greene King, Moorhead Way, Rotherham S66 1YY. The date is April 26 between 9.30am and 11.30am. Why not go along and support this charity, everyone welcome. More information on Macmillan available on the link https://www.macmillan.org.uk/.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday April 20 – a moderate 10 mile walk from Skelmanthorpe to Scissett and Shelley – tracks and paths with views of Emley Moor mast, led by Tony Ryder 07771587119, Meet at 10am at Skelmanthorpe Co-op, or park on surrounding streets HD8 9DA. Wednesday April 24 - the Wellow Maypole Wander, an 11.5 mile moderate walk from Eakring to Pulpit and Wellow maypole, led by Margaret and Alan Mettam 07742716602, meet at 10am on Kirklington Road, Eakring (roadside parking) NG22 0DA. Saturday April 27 – a moderate 10 mile Duffield Skyline walk, led by Ivor Wilson 07743135025, meet at 10am at St Alkmund’s Church car park, Duffield DE56 4BA. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

RAILWAY RAMBLE: A 10 mile railway ramble with the Penistone Line Partnership is being held on Saturday April 20. Details from Stuart on 07908 450444 or www.penline.co.uk.

CONTACT YOUR MP

SARAH CHAMPION: Rotherham MP. Moorgate Crofts Business Centre, South Grove, Rotherham, S60 2DH. Email sarah.champion.mp @parliament.uk. Website www.sarahchampionmp.com. Facebook www.facebook.com/sarahforrotherham. Twitter @SarahChampionMP.

JOHN HEALEY MP: Wentworth & Dearne MP. Telephone01709 875943. Email [email protected]. Website www.johnhealeymp.co.uk. Facebook JohnHealeyRotherham. Twitter JohnHealey_MP. Instagram johnhealeymp.

ALEXANDER STAFFORD: Rother Valley MP. Mr Stafford’s office is available to help at all times, and can be contacted by phone at 01909 494952 or by email [email protected], via Twitter, via Facebook or via his website www.alexanderstafford.org.uk.

COUNCILLORS’ CONTACTS

DINNINGTON: Sophie Castledine-Dack – contact 01709 807945 or via Facebook. Ben Whomersley – 01709 807946 or via email benjamin. [email protected]. Charlie Wooding - 01709 807947 or via email [email protected]. Simon Tweed can be contacted on 07535 831924.

THURCROFT WARD: Thomas Collingham and Zachary Collingham – email [email protected] or [email protected].

SWINTON ROCKINGHAM: Cllr Gina Monk, who can be contacted by email at [email protected] or on 01709 807955, and Cllr Ken Wyatt who can be contacted by email at [email protected] or on 01709 583073 or 07951786561.

ANSTON: Parish councillors - chairman Diane Graham can be contacted on 01909 562382 or via email [email protected], Drew Tarmey 01909 564760 or 07472 712249 or via email [email protected], Clive Jepson 01909 564647 or [email protected]. Rotherham councillors for Anston - Tim Baum-Dixon can be contacted on 01709 807934 or via email [email protected], Tracey Wilson 01709 807936 or 07519 391556 or [email protected]. Drew Tarmey email [email protected].

BRINSWORTH: Cllr Charlotte Carter 07490 921955 or 01709 807942 or [email protected]. Cllr Adam Carter 01709 255924 or [email protected].

KILNHURST AND SWINTON EAST WARD: Cllr Victoria Cusworth can be contacted via email at [email protected] or on 07824895314.

RAVENFIELD PARISH COUNCIL: Gemma O’Carroll, Ravenfield Parish Hall, Birchwood Drive, Ravenfield, S65 4PT. Telephone 07462 468050. Email [email protected]. Please visit the website to view the many different groups and classes available each week – www.ravenfieldparishcouncil.gov.uk. The parish council also have a Facebook page you can follow – Ravenfield Parish Council – Village Notice Board. Ward councillors - [email protected] or 01709 807939 or c/o Rotherham Town Hall, Moorgate Street, Rotherham, S60 2TH; [email protected] or 01709 807941/ 07757 791881 or c/o Rotherham Town Hall, Moorgate Street, Rotherham, S60 2TH.

SITWELL WARD: [email protected] or call 01709 807952. [email protected] or call 01709 807953 or 07510 097855. Cllr Tony Griffin can be emailed at [email protected] or call 07931 265831.

MALTBY RMBC: If you have any concerns you can contact your local councillor via the following contact details. For Maltby East: you can contact either Lee Hunter via email [email protected]/ telephone on 01709807968, or Adam Tinsley via email [email protected] or telephone 01709 807963. For councillors for Hellaby and Maltby West you can contact either Simon Ball via email [email protected] or telephone 01709 807948, or Jenny Andrews via email Jenny.Andrews@ Rotherham.gov.uk or telephone 07757 287941.

BRINSWORTH: Cllr Charlotte Carter 07490 921955 or 01709 807942, [email protected]. Cllr Adam Carter 01709 255924 or [email protected].

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.