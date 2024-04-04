​ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries. please.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day.

Jeff Blades Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON HISTORY GROUP: Our next general meeting is on Monday April 8 in the William Layne Reading Room at 7.30pm. At our meeting on April 15 we will be welcoming Pat McLaughlin who will be giving us an illustrated talk on Rotherham’s Ancient Sites. Visitors welcome, £4 including refreshments.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more, please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3. For more information, ring Janet on 07989 370593.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

PROSPECTS: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome. We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration, and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts - Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

UNITE TODAY: Unite today is a new group, currently with three members and they are looking to grow the group. Anyone 18+ who knows or cares for an adult that has a learning disability or disorder, but they would need to contact first to ensure suitability. We have a volunteer in place for this. They problem solve and support each other and have talked about getting guest speakers in when hopefully numbers increase. It is held at the Swallownest Health Centre, Worksop Road, S26 4WD and will meet once a month on the last Thursday of the month, 10am to 12pm. The cost is £1. Contact Anit Redfearn on 07947 596792 or email [email protected].

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/ bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

QUIZ: There will be a Pie and Peas Quiz event on Saturday April 6 starting at 7pm in the Parish Youth Club building on Flash Lane, Bramley. Tickets, costing £5, are available from the youth club building.

CHATTY CAFE: The Chatty Cafe is held in the Bill Chafer Youth Club on Flash Lane every Wednesday morning, from 10am until 12 noon. Call in for a chat and a cuppa as well as meeting others. You can also enjoy bacon and sausage sandwiches, tea, coffee and cakes.

JUNIOR YOUTH CLUB: A junior youth club is held on Thursdays at the Bill Chafer Youth Club from 5pm to 7pm catering for 10 to 12 years old. There is a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. The entry is free.

GIRLS GROUP: A girls group is held every Monday at the Bill Chafer Youth Club from 5pm to 7pm catering for 8-14 years old. There is a tuck shop, sports and arts and crafts. The entry is free.

ST FRANCIS’ CHURCH: The congregations of St Francis’ Church and St Leonard’s Church, Thrybergh joined together on Easter Sunday for a celebration of Holy Communion led by Rev Helen Terry. The cross was decorated with flowers and members of the congregation were invited to place flowers in an Easter Garden. Services are held every Sunday at 10am and on the first and third Sunday will be a service of Holy Communion. A designated play area for children and parents has been set aside in the church and refreshments are served in the church hall at the end of the service.

BRAMLEY FRIENDSHIP GROUP: Meet in the church hall 2pm–4pm on Thursday this week. Tea, coffee and biscuits served. Come and make new friends. Voluntary donation £2. Everyone welcome.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: There will be a coffee morning on Saturday April 6 between 10am and 12 noon. On Sunday April 7 Holy Communion will be at 10am. Holy Communion will be once again on Tuesday April 9 at 10am and this will be followed with refreshments and prayer. On Wednesday April 10 between 10am and 12 noon the church will hold an open day. On Saturday April 13 between 4pm and 6pm there will be a Messy Church in the Community Hall. Everyone is welcome. Anyone who interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team would be made very welcome. For more information, please email vicar@ wathwithbramptonparish.org.uk. Please keep in touch via Facebook - Christchurch Brampton Bierlow – or via the website www.christchurchbrampton bierlow.org. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage, please leave a message on the church answer phone on 01709873210or email vicar@ wathwithbramptonparish.org.uk.

BRINSWORTH

BRINSWORTH YOUTH CLUB: Here at The Centre we run a weekly free youth club 3.30pm–5.30pm (term time only). There is lots to do, from computer games to fun-filled activities and crafts. We even offer children’s university credits. Join in with our activities to earn your credits. To stay updated on weekly activities and updates visit our Facebook page The Centre Youth Group. Alongside this is our Community Hub starting at 3pm where anyone can attend and get a free meal and a socialise so whatever your age there is something for everyone. Cafe – come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday–Friday 8.30am–3pm. The café even does takeaway. Hire – The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on enquiries@thcentrebrinsworth. co.uk or call 01709916890 (option 2) Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30am-11am Toddler Group (term time only), 10am-12.00 noon U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30pm-6.30pm Count on Dawn (weight management), 7pm-9pm Andys Man Club, 5.45pm–9pm bingo (over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45am-11.30am Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 10am–11am RUWFC Menopause Support Women’s Group, 1pm-3 Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6pm-7pm Pilates with Georgina, 6.30pm-7.30pm Choose to Lose, 7.30pm-9pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10am-11am Pilates with Georgina, 11am-1pm U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm–5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (term time only), 5.30pm-7.45pm Dance Factory. Thursday – 11am-12 noon Rehab Fitness Class, 9am-11am and 6pm-8pm Weight Watchers, 7.10pm-8.40pm Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10am-12 noon Good Companions. For further information, please contact The Centre on enquiries@thcentrebrinsworth. co.uk of call 01709916890 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

PARISH COUNCIL: All business can be dealt with by emailing the clerk at clerk@ catcliffepc.com or telephoning 01709 837550 / 07783 001496 where an answerphone is in operation. All calls will be answered but please remember hers is a part time post. See www. catcliffeparishcouncil.com. or the Facebook page for regular updates.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

EASTER HOLIDAYS: The Titans Community Foundation will be running an Easter HAF programme from Monday April 8-Thursday April 11 at High Greave Junior School on High Greave Road, S65 3LZ. The sessions will run from 10am-2pm each day and will include rugby, cricket and Easter activities. Places are free for those eligible for free school meals, with some paid spaces also available. To book a place, email [email protected].

THRYBERGH PARISH COUNCIL: At the recent parish council meeting in February, it was resolved that the minutes of the previous meeting of Thrybergh Parish Council held on Thursday January 4 be approved as a correct record and signed by the chair. A number of matters arising from previous meetings were discussed, including a quote arising from the celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III. A quote has now been received from Rotherham Engravers for a plaque for the Rowan tree and it was resolved that the parish council accept the quote from Rotherham Engraves for the brass plaque at £395. The planning application RB2023/1214 for tree works on School Lane was discussed and the clerk advised that the original application RB2024/0028 for the works on School Lane had been cancelled and replaced by this new one - no comments were made by the parish council. Planning application RB2024/0009 to Erect Timber Gazebos to Cover External Seating Areas at Deer Park Farm - the parish council discussed the application and were in favour, so no comments were made. A meeting was held with Silverwood Heritage Society in January to discuss the recent performance of Brassed Off in the Parish Hall and a further meeting took place with the caretaking staff later in the month to finalise seating arrangements and hall set up. The police report was discussed, with police statistics for December showing 675 incidents for Rotherham North, with 35 reported for Thrybergh, down from the 42 incidents reported in November. A number of quotes and invoices were discussed, including the gate repairs on Vale Road and bench renovation on Doncaster Road. The gate on Vale Road/Fullerton Fields has now been repaired and it was resolved that the parish council approve the work and accept the invoice from CJB Joinery Services at £90. The two benches outside St Leonard’s Church also need repair and a quote was considered, with work to be done in the Spring. It was again resolved that the parish council approve the quote from CJB Joinery Services at £260. The clerk informed council that the five parish council grit bins had been refilled with rock salt at a cost of £276.79 plus VAT. It was resolved that the parish council approve the invoice from Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for £276.79 plus VAT. With regards to Items of Report, Cllr Shaw attended a recent meeting of the Yorkshire Local Councils Association Joint Executive Board and, as a result of this visit, he advised that there would be a small increase in fees, a push on councillor training and the implementation of a new website. Local ward councillor Michael Bennett-Sylvester went through his report, stating that initially it was looking good for Thrybergh for proposed capital spend, including Thrybergh Country Park. Proposals include a new play area for the park and for the path to be extended from its current point to Thrybergh Lane next year and then for the eastern section back to the dam wall the year after. The budget includes funding to improve six parks and, with the section 106 funding received for the Whinny Hill and Chesterhill developments, Michael said he will argue that it makes sense to add to that and do a full refurbishment on the Bill Winder Park. Footpath renewal is set to go from £800,000 to £1.2 million and the parish council should be able to nominate a few paths per ward. Michael also stated that there is a significant commitment to replacing concrete lamp posts, which means there will be more streets where temporary CCTV can be deployed. With reference to Wooton Court, redecoration is now complete for the centre and CCTV is signed off to add more security to the complex. On Doncaster Road, the latest speed and accident figures don’t give enough evidence to upgrade the zebra crossing near Poplar Avenue, but they do add weight to the bid for a local neighbourhood scheme from the old Fosters site to Thrybergh Country Park. With regards to Oldgate Lane, highways have been to assess the lights in action, especially the morning congestion. Investigations continue, but they have concerns that a new box junction may make matters worse. Moving on to Warreners Drive/Hargrave Place, Michael stated there is a little more money available through the Hub Housing Rebate, which could mean a second barrier in the area to prevent off-road bicycle access. A councillor mentioned that there had been a request for a dropped kerb on The Paddocks and it was advised that the borough has many requests for these and has a three-year waiting list; the ward councillor will check on the request. The clerk attended the CAP meeting on Wednesday January 24 in Thrybergh Parish Hall, where a number of discussions took place. Police and housing statistics show a decrease year on year and Thrybergh/Dalton compares favourably with the crime levels in other areas in Rotherham North. Discussions involved speeding, traffic on Doncaster Road and parking issues at local schools. It was also stated that the police have a ‘no chase’ policy for off-road bikes. Requested by councillors and/or Any Other Business - it was advised by a parish councillor that they had reported a grate on Doncaster Road (near the old Fosters site) that was very noisy when driven over by vehicles and a response was now awaited from RMBC. Ward councillor Bennett-Sylvester said that there was a ten day period for response/repairs, but he will take up the matter if there is a delay in resolving it. The press and public were then invited to leave the meeting. The closure of parish council account with HSBC was discussed due to the poor service levels provided by HSBC and the clerk, in his capacity as responsible financial officer, recommended that the account be closed and the business transferred to the Co-op bank. It was duly resolved that the HSBC account be closed and business transferred to the Co-op bank. Matters for inclusion on the agenda of the next meeting - the clerk advised that RMBC has confirmed the provisional Council Tax Band D level is now fixed and the parish council’s precept agreed at the January meeting has now been submitted to RMBC. The chair informed that there will be a meeting of the trustees of Hollings Lane sports ground before the March parish council meeting at 6pm and that all councillors are trustees. The chair also advised that the Christmas pantomime has been provisionally booked for Saturday December 14 and it will be Jack and The Beanstalk.

TOWNS AND VILLAGES PROJECTS: Over the last couple of years, Rotherham Council has invested a significant amount of money in funding improvements to local towns and villages across the region. So far, 13 projects have been completed, four have been started and a further five will soon begin work. In East Herringthorpe, Ridgeway Community Garden was redeveloped last year as part of the Towns and Villages Fund. Last Autumn, children from Trinity Croft Church of England Primary Academy enjoyed planting a number of bulbs in the community garden, which now also has some fruit trees, and the bulbs are now flowering nicely in the springtime. Local community groups who would like to get involved in a community project, can contact the local neighbourhood coordinator at [email protected].

CLLR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Last week, Michael helped out at the community skip event held on Cawthorne Close, helping local residents to dispose of their unwanted items, as well as carrying out a litter pick of the surrounding area and talking to residents about any concerns they may have. Whilst on his weekly walks around the local area, Michael identified a number of issues, including some fly-tipped items. Michael duly reported these, along with the casework from discussions with residents at the community skip day.

40TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MINERS’ STRIKE: Although Silverwood Colliery closed in 1994, its significance in and to the local community still remains strong. To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike, a number of events recently took place in and around the community. Silverwood Miners Welfare held an event in their main hall to remember the strike, the events that happened during the strike and the devastating effect it had on the miners, their families and the wider community. The Silverwood Colliery Heritage Group also held a screening of the film Brassed Off at Thrybergh Parish Hall, which again gave people the opportunity to think about the effect the strike had on the local community and share their thoughts and memories.

MEMORY CAFE: Rotherham Dementia Carers Support runs a music memory cafe on the third Thursday of the month at Dalton Parish Hall. The cafe is held from 1.30-3.30pm and includes one to one support for the carers of people living with dementia. For more information, email [email protected] or telephone 01709 910889.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. May 21 – Rosie Smith, Garden Bird in Watercolour. June 11 – David Moore, Subject TBC in Ink, black coffee and Gold leaf. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour.

LYRIC THEATRE: May 1 - Scottish dancing.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH LIBRARY: For any enquiries, please call the library on 01709 551477.

KILNHURST

ENERGY CRISIS SUPPORT SCHEME: From the beginning of the year, local residents have been able to apply to Rotherham Council’s Energy Crisis Support Scheme. The scheme provides a payment of up to £250 to households who are struggling with their energy bills due to a rise in their energy costs. To meet the criteria of the scheme, residents must not have any more than £150 left each month after paying all their essential costs, and will need to provide information about their finances, along with a bank statement and estimated monthly incomings and outgoings. For further information about the scheme, visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/money-matters.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: The Gardening and Wildlife groups will be holding a drop-in session at the Hub as St Thomas’ Church. The drop-in will take place on Saturday April 6 from 2-4pm, and local residents are encouraged to come along and share their ideas of how the churchyard can be used by both the local community and wildlife as a peaceful place for all. Refreshments will be served on the day, so please feel free to attend the event and share any ideas you may have.

DIABETES SUPPORT: Diabetes UK is offering local community groups the opportunity to take part in awareness talks and training about diabetes and people living with diabetes. Any local group wishing to take advantage of the talks can contact Hannah.morrow @diabetes.org.uk for more information. Following a recent relaunch event, Rotherham Diabetes Peer Support Group is now planning regular meetings to provide support and advice to people living with diabetes. The group will provide people living with diabetes and their family and carers the opportunity to meet up, make new friends and listen to guest speakers. The group’s next meeting will take place on Tuesday April 9 in the community room of Tesco Extra on Drummond Street, S65 1HY from 7-9pm. Local residents can visit www.diabetes.org.uk for more information on diabetes and the help and support available.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes Tel 01709 551503 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Tuesday April 16 – 12-2pm Soup and Song light lunch and community sing-a-long with Lost Chord UK (donation entry). Sunday – 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday – 9.30-10.30am coffee morning, 10,30-11.30am Bible Study Group. Wednesday – 9-11am playgroup for preschoolers and their grown-ups. Thursday – Youth Group. Friday – Prayer Gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special events.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. On Sunday April 7, the group is litter picking Roughwood Road, meeting at the Ring O’Bells shops at 9.45am. Volunteers have been out tackling various litter hotspots around the area and are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided and details of future litter picks can be found on our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: On Peter Street. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are the third Sunday of each month. Fun for the kids. Other dates to note for the community centre – table top sale Saturday April 13 which is a fundraising event for the church; the coffee mornings are 10am to noon on the first Wednesday of the month; Good Companions 1.30pm to 3.30pm the first and third Thursday of each month and the next ones are April 4 and 18. For any further information for banns, weddings and christenings, please contact Rev Diane on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes Tel 01709 551503 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: For enquiries, telephone 01709 551652. Easter Sunday celebrations included a service of Holy Communion, when Geraldine Pearce presided. Midweek activities have taken a post-Easter break but the Drop-In is open again today (Thursday) from 11am to 1pm with free coffee, tea and cake and in the afternoon a team from the church will take a service at Cherry Trees Care Home. On Sunday at 10.30am there will be a service of Morning Worship. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park Club 50+ meets in The Black Hut on Kimberworth Park Road (next door to Redscope School) every Wednesday from 12 noon to 2.30pm. We play three cash prize bingo games and have four cash prize raffles. At half time we have hot drinks with cakes or biscuits, all for £4.50. We have clothing and bric-a-brac sales, Donations welcome. Please phone P Fairbrother on 07947090607 for more information or Phil Moody on 07842547017 for room hire or karate/fitness sessions.

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On March 27, the group walked down to Winterhills School, ascending Little Common Lane and onwards to Richmond Park. From there we crossed to the footpath at the side of St Thomas’ Church, crossing Wortley Road and working our way along Kimberworth Park Road back to St John’s Church for refreshments. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes via email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. Please phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre on 01709 559805.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Most of the volunteers had a well-deserved weekend off, but Neil filled 20 bags on Upper Wortley Road. On Sunday, April 7, the group is litter picking Roughwood Road, meeting at the Ring O’Bells shops at 9.45am. For further information, please see our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts Monday to Wednesday 9–11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

TAI CHI CLASSES FOR SENIORS: Mondays 10.30am to 11.30am at the Black Hut on Kimberworth Park Road. Contact Peter on 01709 547918

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

THE WESLEY CENTRE ACTIVITIES: Blyth Road, Maltby, Rotherham, S66 8JD. Telephone 01709 811118.

MASBROUGH

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday March 31 was Easter Sunday when we celebrated the Resurrection of the Lord. Masses during the week were celebrated for Jeff Brinkley [A] and family, Peter Frost [sick], Tom Carney [LD], Owen Jenkinson [sick], Teddy Kelly [sick], Requiem of Eileen Owen’s and Betty Ann Ollerton. Parking at St Bede’s Church - please allow yourself extra journey time in order to find a safe parking spot. Traffic wardens do operate in the area, even on Sunday, and may issue tickets to anyone parking on double yellow lines. 24 hour access for emergency vehicles is also required at Liberty House Children’s Centre on St Bede’s Road, so please take care not to block the entrance or park down the driveway. Thank you to those who have already completed and returned the parish questionnaire. If you would still like to put forward your thoughts about the future of St Bede’s and the diocese, then please return your questionnaire by April 14. The questionnaire is also available for online submission on the website by clicking on the Bishop’s Pastoral Letter, and scrolling to the bottom of the page. Would you be interested in joining the choir? Being a small choir, new members are always welcomed. Rehearsals are friendly and relaxed and a willingness to learn is all that is needed. If you would like to come along to give the choir a try, the next rehearsal will be on Thursday April 11 at 6.30pm. For a little more information, please speak to someone in the choir or message Paul Brennan (organist and choir director) on 07974 064867.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

HEALTHY HOLIDAY CAMPS: Rotherham Borough Council has teamed up with a number of organisations to provide an Easter holiday activity programme across the region. Funded places are available for eligible children from Reception to Year 11, with some providers also offering paid places for children who do not qualify for a free place. Join the Footballerz at Swinton Queen Primary School from Monday April 8-Thursday April 11 to learn new skills and tricks. To book a place, email [email protected].

TOWNS AND VILLAGES PROJECTS: Over the last couple of years, Rotherham Council has invested a significant amount of money in funding improvements to local towns and villages across the region. So far, 13 projects have been completed, four have been started and a further five will soon begin work. One of the projects about to take shape in the local area is in the Swinton Bridge area. Work will begin to create a new community garden along Bridge Street, as well as new paving and planting. For more information about this project and the Towns and Villages project, visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/villages.

PEEP LEARNING: This initiative encourages families to learn together through play by attending free sessions at local children’s centres and early help sites. Sessions include activities, stories, singing, dancing, and more. The next session in Swinton will be held at Brookfield Children’s Centre on Lime Grove in Swinton on Thursday April 18, from 1-2.30pm. For more information and to sign up to attend the session, visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/family-hubs.

ST JOHN’S METHODIST CHURCH: There are a number of regular events held at the church for the local community to get involved with. These include The Little Boat Club, a parent/carer and toddler group held on Monday mornings from 9.30-11am, a gentle chair exercise group on Mondays from 10.30-11.30am, a Memory Cafe on the first Wednesday morning of the month from 10am, for people with dementia and their carers, a Warm Space Cafe on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 10am, and Holy Communion on the third Wednesday of the month.

OFF ROAD MOTORBIKES AND QUADS: Like most areas of the borough, Swinton and Mexborough experiences problems with motorbikes and off-road vehicles causing problems in the local area. Problems include driving anti-socially through housing estates, parks, football pitches and on footpaths, amongst others. With this in mind, South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Bike Intervention Team (ORBIT) is asking local residents who see or experience problems with off-road motorbikes and quads to report it to the police, stating when and where it has happened, a description of the incident and photos and/or videos if possible. There are a number of ways to report an incident - via email at [email protected]. police.uk; via Facebook Messenger @SYPOffRoadBikes; via X (formerly known as Twitter) @SYPOperations.

SPEEDING CONCERNS: Local residents recently raised concerns with their local ward councillors about speeding vehicles on Warren Vale Road. As a result of these concerns, local councillors used some of their Swinton Rockingham Ward Budget to purchase a vehicle activated sign for the road. The purpose of the sign is to remind drivers of the speed limit and a number of Community Speed Watch sessions have also taken place on the road to check vehicle speeds. The project works towards one of the local ward priorities of addressing crime and anti-social behaviour, and improving community safety.

SWINTON LIBRARY AND NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB: The development of the new library in its new location is currently well underway. New furniture has been fitted, a reading garden has been planted, and a new meeting room has been created, along with an IT suite for local residents to use. The new library will open once the building of the old one is demolished, hopefully in the summer. The area will then be landscaped and a new public space will be created in the area for residents to enjoy. Other improvements to Swinton town centre will include the construction of 49 new homes on the site of the former council offices, the former swimming pool and the old care home, and the redevelopment of the Civic Hall. Until the new library is open, local residents can still access a number of the library services from the temporary library housed in the Civic Hall.

SWINTON COMMUNITY FOCUS GROUP: Volunteers from the group recently met up to carry out a litter pick of the local area. The group filled ten bags with rubbish, as well as clearing away a number of discarded items, including engine pieces, a wheel trim and a dumped trampoline. Thank you to everyone involved.

DON CATCHMENT RIVERS TRUST: Volunteers from the trust were out in Swinton last week, carrying out a clear up of Swinton Dike. The team cleared 26 bags of litter from the area. Thank you to everyone who joined them to help out.

MEXBOROUGH NEIGHBOURHOOD NETWORK: Volunteers from the group have been out and about in their local community as usual, carrying out a number of litter picks in the area, including on Cemetery Road, Park Road, Coniston Road, Donnington Road and Wath Road, amongst others, as well as tidying up the front garden of Mexborough Family Hub. The litter picks resulted in around ten bags of litter being cleared away from the local community. Thank you to everyone involved. If you would like to help keep your community clean and tidy, get in touch with the group via their Facebook page for more information.

MEXBOROUGH EVENTS COMMITTEE INCLUSIVE (MECI): At their last meeting, it was agreed that the group would like to donate Easter eggs to the local primary schools in Mexborough. Just before Easter, the group did just that, delivering Easter eggs to all of the primary schools in time for the children to have them before breaking up for Easter.

MEXBOROUGH MARKET HALL: Mexborough market recently underwent a revamp, meaning there is now more choice for local residents who are looking to shop local. Stalls in the market include a butchers, a confectioners, a printing business, a handbag stall and a florist, plus much more. There is also a quiet space with board games and space to work away from home on your laptop. Next time you are in town, pop in to the market hall and see what it has to offer.

FOX GALLERY: The recent Easter Artisan Market held at the gallery was a great success with everyone having an enjoyable time looking round the fantastic selection of stalls. These included artisan craft stalls from local artists and a stall from the National Literacy Trust in Doncaster which had a large array of books on display. Activities included a children’s Easter egg drawing activity, with all the children who joined in the activity receiving a copy of The Hungry Caterpillar Easter Egg Hunt book. The market is just one of a number of events and activities regularly held at the gallery. For more information on the work of the gallery and what's on, either email [email protected] or telephone 01709 590005.

DONCASTER SOUTH NEIGHBOURHOOD POLICING TEAM: Officers from the team recently conducted a number of foot patrols around Mexborough. These patrols gave the officers the opportunity to potentially prevent crime such as shoplifting, as well as giving local residents the opportunity to speak with the officers about any issues or concerns they may have.

POTHOLES: Mexborough, like many areas of the borough, suffers its fair share of potholes. Local ward councillors have recently reported a number of these potholes to the highways department in Doncaster Council, including those on Dolcliffe Road. If local residents see a pothole in Mexborough, please report it by either telephoning 01302 736000 or online at https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/report-it.

EASTER EGG DONATION: Mexborough Slimming World group recently donated more than 60 Easter eggs to the local foodbank. As well as the eggs they also gave £70 which will be used to buy toiletries for distribution in support packs. Anyone who would like to make a donation can telephone 01709717186 or email to [email protected]. There is also a Facebook page – Mexborough Foodbank.

FREE PACKAGE: There is a free package of hair/beauty/holistic treatments available to anyone with a diagnosis of cancer at the Aurora Centre in Mexborough. There are also fee paying appointments available to members of the public. The centre is a registered charity. For more information, please call 01709649122.

COFFEE MORNING: There will be a coffee morning with stalls - cakes, tombola, knitting and books – at St Margaret’s Church in Swinton on Saturday April 13 between 10am and 11.30am. Everyone welcome.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: Volunteers work incredibly hard each week, preparing the three-day emergency food parcels for local residents in need and are always grateful for donations. Recent donations to the foodbank have included donations of food and toiletries from S62 Community Together Rotherham CIC and their staff, volunteers and visitors, and from Fenwood House Day Nursery in Swinton. Thank you to everyone who donates to the foodbank and to all the local organisations who host collection points. These include Tesco Express on Bellows Road, S62 Community Together, based in the Drop-In Centre on Harding Avenue, the High Street Centre and Rawmarsh Community Library on Barbers Avenue.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: On Sunday March 31, Easter Sunday, the preacher at the morning service was Rev Louise Makin, Holy Communion was observed during the service. The next Prayer Group and Chit Chat Cafe will recommence on Tuesday April 9. The service on Sunday April 7 will be an Easter Songs of Praise led by the stewards. Gifts for the foodbank will be gratefully received and at the close of the service, coffee will be served in the hall. Everyone is welcome to any service or activity. All held at the High Street Centre.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: Last week the Beavers each planted a sunflower seed to grow at home. They also planted some cress. This was the start of their Gardening Badge. They also made lists of items they could find in a garden. Beavers also finished their Faith Badge by colouring a hand and writing the Beaver’s promise. The group welcomed a new Beaver, Alex. Cubs continued their badge work, they also learned how to tie a wreath knot and a half hitch knot. These may come in useful on camp. Scouts continued their Personal Challenge Badge. Scouts were also looking at old pictures of Rotherham and seeing how much it has changed. They had to guess where the photos were taken. This was part of their local knowledge. The whole group held an egg competition for beavers and cubs. Well done to winners Evelyn, George and Oscar for the winning Beavers and Lilly, Tadas and Katie for the winning Cubs. All eggs were brilliant.

ST NICHOLAS’ CHURCH: On Kilnhurst Road. In July this year the parish of St Nicholas’ Church, Kilnhurst Road, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its foundation. An open day is being planned for July 27 and the church community are very keen for people to visit the church on that day. There will be an exhibition of old photos of the church and congregation as well as memorabilia linked with the church. The Rawmarsh and Parkgate Local History Group will provide a display of old maps and photos of Ryecroft and the surrounding area to add to the church’s photos. Please contact Robert Ward on 01709 525487 or email [email protected] if you have any photos, memorabilia or memories of St Nicholas’ Church and are happy to lend these for the open day. There will be an opportunity to light candles in thanksgiving for weddings and baptisms as well as remembrance of loved ones. Light refreshments will be served at the open day. There will be a special service at the church on the following day, led by the Bishop of Beverley, to mark the anniversary and again all are cordially invited. Further details will be available closer to the event.

RAWMARSH LEISURE GROUP: Members meet at the Old School on Harding Avenue in Rawmarsh once a fortnight at 2pm. At the next meeting on April 9 there will be a talk by Giles Brearley on the History of Taxation in England. Everyone welcome to go along.

RAVENFIELD

Mrs Toni Leach Email [email protected]

LOST CHORD: The next free dementia-friendly event is this Saturday, April 6, at Ravenfield Parish Hall, 2-3.30pm. All are welcome to attend and join in with a singalong and great company. Refreshments available.

FAMILY FUN DAY: The Cavalier bring you their annual family fun day on Saturday July 27, noon until late. They will have live bands, arts and crafts stalls, barbecue food, raffle, games and much more. All money raised will be donated to Rotherham Hospice.

ART EXHIBITION: The Art Group bring you their annual art exhibition at Ravenfield Parish Hall, the weekend of May 25/26, 11am-4pm. The event is free admission, with refreshments available from St James’ Church, and Ravenfield Community Plan Group. The hall has very limited parking, but The Cavalier have agreed to free parking to those attending the event.

ALL STAR CONCERT: St John the Baptist Church at Hooton Roberts are holding a fundraising concert to raise vital funds for restorations needed on the church. The event will take place Sunday, April 14, 1-3.30pm. The music will be Folk, Roots, Blues and Americana, with many local groups performing for free to support the event. This is a pay what you can event, but the church are hoping visitors will pay £10 per adult and £5 per child. All are welcome.

THORPE HESLEY

THORPE HESLEY LIBRARY: For all enquiries, call 0114 245 7027.

THURCROFT

THURCROFT LIBRARY: For information, call 01709 546150.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

ALL SAINTS PARISH CHURCH: Holy Communion Services are held on Thursdays at 9.30am, Sundays at 8.30 and 10.30am. The Sunday School is part of the 10.30am service. There is a family friendly service in the second Sunday of the month at 10.30am and a Cafe Church on the fifth Sunday of the month at 10.30am in St James’ Rooms. Everyone welcome.

DAWN CHORUS: There will be a Dawn Chorus Guided Walk at RSPB Old Moor on April 21. Join senior site warden Dave as he sets out on his annual Dawn Chorus walk to discover one of nature’s most uplifting wonders. You will need to arrive at the Old Moor Visitors Centre at 4.45am for tea or coffee, the walk will start at 5am. You can experience a symphony of birdsong while Dave takes you around and helps you identify the many different species singing away, based on their significant song. As the sunlight breaks through, the reserve becomes a hive of activity before the first visitors arrive for the day. After the walk draws to an end around 8am, you can have a bap and drink on the café deck, looking over the reserve. You can choose between a bacon/sausage/ vegetarian sausage/fried egg sandwich with your choice of a tea or coffee. You can see more and book your place on the link https://tinyurl.com/42cfr5h6.

WENTWORTH

WENTWORTH PARISH COUNCIL: At the recent meeting of the Parish Council in February, which was held at the Mechanics Institute in the village, the minutes of the January meeting were accepted and authorised. A number of matters were discussed at the February meeting, including police presence in the village. It was stated that South Yorkshire Police are understaffed in the north area by one officer at the moment, which meant resources were deployed where they were most needed. However, a community engagement team was currently being planned to help with rural crime and it was agreed that local residents should report all crimes, including rural crimes such as poaching and off road bikes, as it helped the police formulate a picture of crime hotspots. It was agreed that the Police Community Support Officers will try to attend some of the parish council meetings throughout the year and that some community Speed Watch sessions would be organised. Another matter discussed was that of the noisy manhole cover on Main Street – an inspection has now been carried out and Rotherham Council has rectified the manhole cover. Issues regarding the carriageways and pavements in the village were discussed, with the hope that work will soon be undertaken to remedy these. With reference to the yellow lines on Clayfield Lane, it was stated that work should start soon, but it was stated that Leabrook Lane would not be getting road markings as it was deemed unsuitable, and will instead have new signage installed. Other maintenance issues included the hedges on Barrow and Leabrook Lane, which have now been trimmed, repairs to potholes on the A6135 that have now been carried out, and the poor state of repair of the road surface near the almshouses. It was also stated that a street light on Clayfield Lane is still not working, even though Rotherham Council has repaired it three times. The Vehicle Activated Sign was discussed, as it has now been repositioned but is considered too high and it was stated that the contractor had still not fitted the new benches that had recently been requested. It was therefore agreed that a new quote would be requested from another contractor. Payments for February were discussed and approved and the budget for 2024/25 was also approved. Community skips have been advertised in the village for local residents to make use of, the defibrillators have been checked, the water has been turned off at Harley pavillion to prevent any water damage in the event of cold weather, and the grounds maintenance contract will soon be issued to contractors. The issue of dog fouling in the village was discussed. Council dog wardens are still patrolling the area, local pavements will soon be stencilled, and hopefully lamp post signs will also be available to try and tackle the issue. The Annual Assembly will take place in the Mechanics Institute after the parish council meeting in March.

COMMUNITY CELEBRATION EVENT: A number of local community groups were recently invited to attend a celebration event at Cortonwood Comeback Centre. The Community Celebration Event was held to celebrate and recognise the hard work, effort and fantastic contribution the groups make to their local community. Well done to the volunteers from the Harley Village Mission Rooms Trust, Wentworth Village Community Association, the Chatty Crafters and the Wentworth Residents Association Tweenies, who all received a Certificate of Appreciation.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

ARE YOU INTERESTED IN BECOMING A WARD OR PARISH COUNCILLOR FOR WHISTON?: Elections will be taking place in May for both ward and parish councillors and nomination forms can be obtained from RMBC Electoral Services by emailing electoral.services @rotherham.gov.uk or by calling 01709 823590. Nine seats are available for Whiston Parish Council and elections will take place only if there are more than nine nominations. However, you now only have until 4pm tomorrow, Friday April 5, to return completed forms, in person, to Electoral Services at Bailey House, Rotherham, and an appointment is necessary - this can be arranged by email/phone, using the details given above. See details on community noticeboard outside Coop.

WHISTON FLOOD RISK MEETING - TUESDAY APRIL 9: This is a final reminder that the Whiston Parish Council Flood Risk Public Meeting is due to take place at 7pm next Tuesday April 9 in Whiston Parish Hall. The meeting has been called by Whiston Parish Council, and all homes within the parish should have received the leaflet detailing the purpose of the meeting which is to address whether RMBC, as Lead Local Flood Authority, are fulfilling their duty to the people of Whiston and to share our concerns. Our consultant will be present, but despite invitations being extended to officers of RMBC, no one has yet accepted the invitation. Please email the parish clerk at clerk@whistonparishcouncil. gov.uk or call 07712 305729 if you wish to attend.

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: The 159th Chapel Anniversary celebrations are to take place on Sunday April 14 with a service at 3pm followed by a buffet.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our 9am Easter Sunday service was led by Rev Andrew Fox and was followed by breakfast. On Tuesday April 9 we launch our Tuesday@Broom group starting at 10am. Come along for relaxed company and conversation, games, quizzes and fun. Drinks, cakes and biscuits provided. Further details are on the community noticeboard outside the Coop.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB: A reminder that the season starts on Saturday April 20 (weather permitting) with the 1st XI at home versus Ackworth. Members are asked to ensure that they renew their membership as soon as possible. Locals and supporters are invited to join for just £10 per year. The club is now open daily over the summer months. Also, the cricket club would like to update residents with regard to recent developments in connection with the new fencing being installed around the playing area, with the following statement: “There are a number of reasons why the existing fence has been replaced and why the new fence has been moved further into the paddock area. Over the last few seasons the governing cricket authorities have expressed concerns around the safety of the old concrete and metal fencing. This fence has been in place for over 40 years and has fallen into disrepair with crumbling concrete and rusted metal, causing a hazardous environment for any player that may have a collision with the fence during play. The club has grown in terms of our playing membership, with our Junior and Ladies sections now being one of the largest in the local area. This means we need additional wicket space on the square to accommodate all the training and match activities during the season. We can only do this by extending the square and boundary on the paddock side of the pitch. Leaving the boundary in its existing place would create a dangerous environment for the public and spectators. Cricket balls can travel at speed and could cause serious injury to anyone who is unfortunate enough to be hit by one. In addition, we have suffered for many years from the local rabbit population encroaching onto the playing area and digging holes that we constantly must refill. These holes can cause injury to players if stepped in during play. It is hoped that a new perimeter fence will help keep the rabbits off the playing surface. Unfortunately, we have many local dog walkers who regularly choose to exercise their dogs on the playing area rather than on the paddock or surrounding grassed areas. The issue here is twofold. We often need to use strong fertilisers and other growth stimulators on the pitch, and these may not always be dog friendly. Secondly, not everyone keeps an eye on what their dog is doing, meaning we are constantly faced with dog mess left on the ground. This has become more common in recent years so we hope the new fence will discourage dog owners from entering the playing surface, and signs will be erected to request they use the surrounding areas instead. We had intended to have the project finished prior to the start of our season starting in late April, but unfortunately, we have been delayed due to having a recent visit from Rotherham Borough Council. Our understanding is that someone has contacted the council expressing concern about the fence encroaching onto a public right of way. The council official has been very supportive in advising us of the requirements to alleviate these concerns and we now have guidance to progress the project. We will follow these guidelines and the council will give us written confirmation that the fence and its location will not be in breach of any public highways or planning law. People from Whiston and the surrounding areas who use our land continue to be welcome and will still be able to pass through the paddock and surrounding areas. All we ask is that they respect our playing area and understand that we are a community club trying to provide a better facility for those that wish to play cricket for their local village. If anyone would wish to discuss the matter further her, please do get in touch or call into the club.”

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is now open to the public and allotment holders every Saturday, from 10am to 12 noon. The shop, which is located on Bank View, Whiston S60 4EZ carries a full range of composts, bagged manure, fertilisers, feeds, canes, liquids and much much more. Why not benefit from becoming an affiliate member at an annual cost of £2 per person, when you will receive further discounts on your orders? When visiting the shop, just ask to join and you will receive a discount card. Why not go along one Saturday morning to see what’s in stock?

PROBUS GROUP: The group will resume their regular Tuesday morning meetings, following the Easter break, on Tuesday April 16, when the talk is entitled Here today Ghan tomorrow. Going forward there will be talks on topics such as: Don’t you know who I am? (April 23), Helipads for Hospitals (May 14), The English Reformation (May 21), Cruising to Pompei (June 6), 30 Years in Local Radio (June 11), and a most interesting visit to Rotherham’s Chapel-on-the-Bridge (June 18). If you would like to see what the group are all about, just come along on any Tuesday morning at 10.30am at Broom Methodist Church. We would love to see you and there are no age restrictions - all you have to be is retired. Why not pop along to see what this group have to offer?

WICKERSLEY

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): The first meeting this month will be on Wednesday April 17 at 1.30pm in the Barn.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome. There is more information on the link https://www.facebook. com/groups/rotherham.fibromyalgia/.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday April 6 – a leisurely 8 mile Maltby circular to Hooton Levitt, Brookhouse and Roche Abbey, led by Dave West 07775766263, Meet at 10am on A634 near A631, roadside parking below Don John steps, S66 7LN. Wednesday April 10 – a moderate 8.5 mile walk at Chatsworth via the Hunting Tower, led by Julie Milsom 07547382975, meet at 10am in National Trust car park next to Robin Hood pub DE45 1PU. Saturday April 13 – a leisurely 6 mile Wickersley Walking Festival local and historical interest walk, led by Glenna Briggs 07816949598, meet at 10am in St Alban’s Church car park, Church Lane, Wickersley S66 1ES. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

STREET CARNIVAL: The Roots Street Carnival will be taking place on Saturday April 13 between 11am and 4pm. The festivities and performances will begin in All Saints Square at 11am with bands, dance groups and performers to build the excitement for the arrival of giant puppets Farrah and Reign. The event is based around nature and the environment and will be led by Farrah the Fox and puppet Reign. Together they will start a colourful parade travelling from Rotherham Minster at 1pm where they will be joined by dancers, artists, and “creatures of the river”. There will even be a range of workshops suitable for everyone to attend. You can stay updated on the link https://www.facebook.com/events/ 758461199576147.

HISTORIC TOURS: Tours around the inside of the restored Keppel’s Column will be available from April 14 until the autumn. You can experience the spectacular panoramic views from the roof platform and each tour of the column will be led by a member of the volunteer team, each with their own stories and researched histories to share with you. To take part in a tour you will be expected to complete a tour disclaimer form, wear a hard hat (this is provided), wear sensible shoes for climbing the 221 steep steps and follow the health and safety guidance on site. Entry is subject to weather conditions on the day and is at the discretion of Rotherham Museum, Arts and Heritage staff. The tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable. In the unfortunate event of the tour being cancelled all ticket holders will be contacted and provided with a full refund. All visitors must be aged 13 years or over and must be able to comfortably climb and descend the 221 spiral steps. At the point of booking all people wishing to book on a tour must check and agree to the guidance and terms and conditions. More information and to book, please see the link https://rotherhamtheatres.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173652466.

SAMARITANS: Whatever you are facing and/or struggling with the Samaritans are always there to listen. You can call them at anytime. The call is free and someone is always there - 116123.

HISTORICAL CLOCK CHIMES: A clock that has been silent for a decade has chimed again recently. The timepiece that sits on the top of the former Maltby Grammar School’s clocktower has been restored to its former glory and has been heard chiming for the first time since 2014. The contractors, Clegg, have worked with Smith of Derby to repair the clock which is once again in pride of place on the building, heralding a new era for the repurposed business hub. Smith of Derby removed the clock’s dial works and hands, and took the pieces to their workshop for cleaning and diagnostics. This is a key milestone in the refurbishment project, creating a community resource that will accommodate local services, support wellbeing, employment and enterprise and provide substantial learning opportunities for the Maltby community. The building extends Maltby Learning Trust’s Post-16 specialist facilities and creates an incubator space for training, apprenticeships and start-up support in the leisure and hospitality sectors. The £5.9 million project, which will completed in the spring, is transforming the iconic building into what will become a bustling community hub, bolstering educational, employment, and enterprise opportunities in the Maltby area. The ambitious project has been made possible through a winning bid secured by Rotherham Council via the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, providing a substantial £4.5 million toward the redevelopment. The revitalised building, including the iconic clocktower, will span 3 floors, featuring bookable workspaces, serviced hot-desking facilities, seminar rooms, a community coffee shop, and an apprenticeship and skills development centre.

SHORT BREAK FUNDING: Rotherham Council has been successful in securing an additional £1m of funding to expand the Short Breaks Innovation Fund programme for 2024 to 2025. This funding will support children with some of the most complex needs. Last year, the council secured almost £560,000 to deliver the first year of the project and this additional funding will supplement existing short breaks provision, meaning that more children aged 10 years and above with complex Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) can access additional care and support. Specialist residential practitioners and a network of education and health professionals provide support at the Short Breaks Hub. The aim of the Short Breaks Innovation Fund programme is to provide intensive support for families, ensuring young people can access services locally including education and short breaks. The Short Breaks offer is up to a maximum of 12 weeks and combines an opportunity for overnight respite with an intensive behavioural offer linking school, community and home-based support. The project will also support young people to access education in a local special school. This work is linked to the council’s Children’s Residential programme, which is currently in Phase Four. Previous phases have seen the opening of three children’s homes which are all currently rated as ‘Good’. The council is actively recruiting to a range of roles, including full-time and casual children’s residential practitioners, emergency response practitioners and residential home managers. For further information on available vacancies, please visit the link https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/homepage/255/residential-recruitment.

WISE UP EVENT: The Joint Community Safety Team at Lifewise would like to invite local residents to an event called WISEUP. The event as aimed at over 50s, but most content is suitable to adults of all ages, particularly those with caring responsibilities (adults). It will be held at Lifewise Centre, Hellaby in Rotherham, postcode S66 8LB, at the purpose-built fully interactive set https://www. lifewise999.co.uk/, which is just off junction 1 of the M18 by car, and easily accessible by the X1 bus service if you have no access to a vehicle. The first session this year will be on Wednesday April 10 and will include inputs from South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire Service. The subjects covered will be Doorstep Crime, Home Fire Safety, Herbert Protocol, Drive Safe for older drivers and Fraud and Cyber Crime. The day starts at 10.30am (arrive at 10am) and ends at 2.30pm. Tea and coffee will be provided to all guests attending. Everyone attending is welcome to take a packed lunch, as there is no food available on site and there will be a break at 12 noon for a 30 minute lunch. Car parking is available, but this is limited, so please arrive in plenty of time should you require a space. There is no cost to attend this event, but booking is essential as places are limited. All events will take place at Lifewise Centre which is fully accessible and on one level. If you wish to attend, or you require further details, please email [email protected].

CONTACT YOUR MP

SARAH CHAMPION: Rotherham MP. Moorgate Crofts Business Centre, South Grove, Rotherham, S60 2DH. Email sarah.champion.mp @parliament.uk. Website www.sarahchampionmp.com. Facebook www.facebook.com/sarahforrotherham. Twitter @SarahChampionMP.

JOHN HEALEY MP: Wentworth & Dearne MP. Telephone01709 875943. Email [email protected]. Website www.johnhealeymp.co.uk. Facebook JohnHealeyRotherham. Twitter JohnHealey_MP. Instagram johnhealeymp.

ALEXANDER STAFFORD: Rother Valley MP. Mr Stafford’s office is available to help at all times, and can be contacted by phone at 01909 494952 or by email [email protected], via Twitter, via Facebook or via his website www.alexanderstafford.org.uk.

COUNCILLORS’ CONTACTS

DINNINGTON: Sophie Castledine-Dack – contact 01709 807945 or via Facebook. Ben Whomersley – 01709 807946 or via email [email protected]. Charlie Wooding - 01709 807947 or via email [email protected]. Simon Tweed can be contacted on 07535 831924.

THURCROFT WARD: Thomas Collingham and Zachary Collingham – email [email protected] or [email protected].

SWINTON ROCKINGHAM: Cllr Gina Monk, who can be contacted by email at [email protected] or on 01709 807955, and Cllr Ken Wyatt who can be contacted by email at [email protected] or on 01709 583073 or 07951786561.

ANSTON: Parish councillors - chairman Diane Graham can be contacted on 01909 562382 or via email [email protected], Drew Tarmey 01909 564760 or 07472 712249 or via email [email protected], Clive Jepson 01909 564647 or [email protected]. Rotherham councillors for Anston - Tim Baum-Dixon can be contacted on 01709 807934 or via email [email protected], Tracey Wilson 01709 807936 or 07519 391556 or [email protected]. Drew Tarmey email [email protected].

BRINSWORTH: Cllr Charlotte Carter 07490 921955 or 01709 807942 or [email protected]. Cllr Adam Carter 01709 255924 or [email protected].

KILNHURST AND SWINTON EAST WARD: Cllr Victoria Cusworth can be contacted via email at [email protected] or on 07824895314.

RAVENFIELD PARISH COUNCIL: Gemma O’Carroll, Ravenfield Parish Hall, Birchwood Drive, Ravenfield, S65 4PT. Telephone 07462 468050. Email [email protected]. Please visit the website to view the many different groups and classes available each week – www.ravenfieldparishcouncil.gov.uk. The parish council also have a Facebook page you can follow – Ravenfield Parish Council – Village Notice Board. Ward councillors - [email protected] or 01709 807939 or c/o Rotherham Town Hall, Moorgate Street, Rotherham, S60 2TH; [email protected] or 01709 807941/ 07757 791881 or c/o Rotherham Town Hall, Moorgate Street, Rotherham, S60 2TH.

SITWELL WARD: [email protected] or call 01709 807952. [email protected] or call 01709 807953 or 07510 097855. Cllr Tony Griffin can be emailed at [email protected] or call 07931 265831.

MALTBY RMBC: If you have any concerns you can contact your local councillor via the following contact details. For Maltby East: you can contact either Lee Hunter via email Lee.Hunter@ Rotherham.gov.uk/ telephone on 01709807968, or Adam Tinsley via email [email protected] or telephone 01709 807963. For councillors for Hellaby and Maltby West you can contact either Simon Ball via email [email protected] or telephone 01709 807948, or Jenny Andrews via email Jenny.Andrews@ Rotherham.gov.uk or telephone 07757 287941.

BRINSWORTH: Cllr Charlotte Carter 07490 921955 or 01709 807942, [email protected]. Cllr Adam Carter 01709 255924 or adam.carter@rotherham. gov.uk.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.