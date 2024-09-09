The Blue Coat at The Croftsis taking part in Tax Equality Day

TWO pubs in Rotherham are to cut the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent today (Thursday, September 12) to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

Prices at The Blue Coat at The Crofts and The Church House in Montgomery Square, Wath, will be reduced for one day only to mark Tax Equality Day in the Wetherspoon pubs.

All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT, while supermarkets pay zero VAT on food.

The Blue Coat manager Adam Gill said: "It’s unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.

"Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

"The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.

"It doesn't make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.

"We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets."