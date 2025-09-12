Discarded firearms lead to jail for 'reckless' driver

'RECKLESS': Earl Treasure was jailed for seven years at Sheffield Crown Court.

A ROTHERHAM man who attempted to hide his involvement in firearm criminality by throwing handguns out of a car during a pursuit has been jailed.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On June 13 2024, a dark blue Mistubishi Shogun reacted to police vehicles on Manchester Road, in Sheffield.

“The vehicle, being driven by Earl Treasure, began dangerously manoeuvring between passing vehicles in a reckless attempt to evade officers.

“Running red lights, driving in the centre of the carriageway and colliding with street furniture, “Treasure showed a lack of care for the safety of other road users before the car came to a stop on Pearoyd Lane.

UNCOVERED: Image of one of the weapons found by police during a nearby search

“Treasure was detained and a search of the nearby area uncovered a small bag containing two loaded firearms.

“Inspection of the guns by our Armed Crime Team determined them to be blank-firing weapons which had been converted into viable firearms.

“Forensic testing of the weapons found Treasure's DNA on each firearm - resulting in him being charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm and two counts of possessing ammunition without a valid certificate, as well as driving a motor vehicle dangerously.”

Treasure, (46), of Newton Place, Thorpe Hesley, pleaded guilty to all charges and on Wednesday (September 10) was jailed for seven years at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was handed a driving ban of 11 years and six months.

Det Con David Stacey, who was the officer in charge in this case, said: “Treasure drove without care in an attempt to conceal his involvement with firearm-enabled criminality.

“It is only down to sheer luck that no innocent members of the public were injured during his reckless efforts to avoid police.

“Not only has a criminal been put behind bars, but two dangerous weapons have been seized ensuring no damage can be caused by them.

“Blank firing weapons made up a significant proportion of firearms discharges and recoveries in South Yorkshire over the last two years.

“Getting them off the streets of South Yorkshire is a priority.

“If you remain in possession of an illegal weapon, not only do you risk being handed a considerable jail sentence, but you are also posing a danger to innocent members of your local community.”