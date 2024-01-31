JOURNEY into the world of prehistoric creatures when Dinosaur Adventure Live hits the Civic stage.

Dinosaur Adventure Live stomps onto Rotherham Civic stage
The family feature immerses audiences with a roar-some interactive tale – Trouble on Volcano Island.
Written by Mike Newman (Exciting Science), the story is set in an overgrown lab on
Dinosaur Island.
When the island’s ancient volcano becomes active, it spells danger for everyone – including the dinosaurs.
The show, from Red Entertainment, has educational and comic elements throughout and features dinosaur rangers and a wacky scientist, a roaring raptor, two adorable baby dinosaurs – and, of course, a T-rex.
A spokesperson for the production said: “Dinosaur Adventure Live, a show that has been 65 million years in the making... Are you ready for the adventure? This awe-inspiring, wild family adventure will captivate both the young and young at heart.”
Dinosaur Adventure Live arrives at the Civic theatre on Tuesday, April 2, with tickets priced at £15 and available from www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk.