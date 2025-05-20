New homes: Council planners say idea is acceptable

A DILAPIDATED house could be demolished and replaced with four new homes in Swallownest, under plans being considered by Rotherham Council.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The house in Nursery View, Manvers Road, was occupied by a tenant between the 1960s and last year, but has been empty since then, according to planning documents.

Now Anne Challenor-Wood has applied for permission to replace it with four two-bedroomed houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advice already offered by Rotherham Council planning officers states the site is only suitable for houses fronting onto Manvers Road, and that demolition of the existing house would be acceptable.

However, it states that if new development was to match the footprint of the existing property, only two new properties would be possible, while following the existing ‘building line’.

It also highlighted a “somewhat awkward arrangement” with rooms of a neighbouring property overlooking the site.

However, the documents state an architect has found the site could accommodate four properties which would help answer the need for low-cost housing.