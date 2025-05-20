Dilapidated house could make way for new homes

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 20th May 2025, 12:32 BST
New homes: Council planners say idea is acceptableplaceholder image
New homes: Council planners say idea is acceptable
A DILAPIDATED house could be demolished and replaced with four new homes in Swallownest, under plans being considered by Rotherham Council.

The house in Nursery View, Manvers Road, was occupied by a tenant between the 1960s and last year, but has been empty since then, according to planning documents.

Now Anne Challenor-Wood has applied for permission to replace it with four two-bedroomed houses.

Advice already offered by Rotherham Council planning officers states the site is only suitable for houses fronting onto Manvers Road, and that demolition of the existing house would be acceptable.

However, it states that if new development was to match the footprint of the existing property, only two new properties would be possible, while following the existing ‘building line’.

It also highlighted a “somewhat awkward arrangement” with rooms of a neighbouring property overlooking the site.

However, the documents state an architect has found the site could accommodate four properties which would help answer the need for low-cost housing.

