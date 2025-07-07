Developers update proposals for huge new housing estate in Darfield
If the scheme gets planning permission, it will take over green fields off Doncaster Road, opposite Strawbridge’s garden centre, being developed in two phases.
A planning application for the proposals, which would create around 460 new homes in total, was submitted last year.
A catalogue of new and updated documents have now been presented to Barnsley Council, including updated details of house designs proposed for the site.
Among the points of contention have been the suggested construction of one bedroomed ‘quad’ houses, which council planners believe would be better substituted with more traditional semi, or terraced, housing.
They questioned the size of the kitchen and lounge, shown as providing 13.4 square metres of living space, when planning guideline stipulated 24 square metres.
Developers have updated housing plans to answer that.
They have also defended the use of ‘quad’ housing, which planners believe could be “rather claustrophobic” inside, with the response stating: “These types of dwellings are becoming more popular with a variety of local authorities, providing an alternative to the standard housing type.”
The council is also “anticipating” such housing may be offered up to meet the developers’ obligation to provide ‘affordable’ homes as part of the development, which is now routine for anything but small projects.
However, the developers’ answer is that such discussions have yet to happen.
The site was made available for housing when Barnsley Council drew up a Local Plan - a blueprint for housing and commercial development sites - around six years ago.
Planners have raised the issue that 460 homes would be more than had been earmarked for that site - 441 in total - but the developers have suggested their plan would not mean “overtly high” housing density.
Many other details of the scheme have been reviewed by planners, with changes made and detailed in documents re-submitted to the council.
They are open for comments from the public until July 25 and Cllr Kevin Osborne, who represents the Darfield ward, has suggested those with an interest in the development review the new documents and submit any comments they may have.
