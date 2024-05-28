Details for 2024 Armed Forces Day in Rotherham town centre
The event – from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, June 22 – is an opportunity to remember and thank all those who have served.
The parade will move off from College Street at 10.20am, led by a marching band and with military contingents, cadets and veterans.
Entertainment will take place at All Saints’ Square from 11.25am to 4pm, with the flypast at approximately 3.40pm (weather permitting).
There will also be an act of worship, speeches and cadet displays, while Effingham Street will have stalls between 10am and 4pm.
Free parking is available on Saturdays in all Rotherham Council-owned off-street car parks in the town centre.
A council spokesperson said: “Rotherham has a long and proud history of supporting the Armed Forces community and the borough is home to one of the biggest Armed Forces celebrations in the region.”
