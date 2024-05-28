A previous Armed Forces Day parade in Rotherham town centre

A LANCASTER flypast is planned as part of Rotherham’s Armed Forces Day celebrations.

The event – from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, June 22 – is an opportunity to remember and thank all those who have served.

The parade will move off from College Street at 10.20am, led by a marching band and with military contingents, cadets and veterans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entertainment will take place at All Saints’ Square from 11.25am to 4pm, with the flypast at approximately 3.40pm (weather permitting).

There will also be an act of worship, speeches and cadet displays, while Effingham Street will have stalls between 10am and 4pm.

Free parking is available on Saturdays in all Rotherham Council-owned off-street car parks in the town centre.