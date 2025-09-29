Detailed plans emerge for 120 homes on former bus depot site

PLANS to redevelop a former bus depot in Masbrough with housing are moving forwards with developers making detailed proposals for the site.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They want to build 120 houses on the land, which was used first as a bus depot from the 1970s and then for maintenance before closing down several years ago.

Planning permission has already been granted for housing on an ‘outline’ basis, meaning the principle of putting homes there has been approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Rotherham Council is being asked to approve detailed plans, including the design of both the estate and the individual houses, before construction work goes ahead.

If approved, the site - bounded by Midland Road, Union Street, Kimberworth Road and Devonshire Street - would get 120 new homes, ranging in size from single-bedroomed properties to four bedroomed family homes.

Some of the houses would be 2.5 storeys high, but planning documents state they have been planned into the estate but were limited to “key positions”.

House designs would include detached, semi-detached and terraced homes, along with ‘quarter houses’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking arrangements vary across the site, but developers say “where possible” spaces have been drawn in within the boundaries of the homes, or to the front.

Details: Planners will consider proposals including the street layout for this site

There are some existing trees on site and it is proposed to introduce others, with “extensive planting” planned, including some semi-mature species.

Planning documents state the intention of that is to: “Create a structure to the new housing which is in keeping with the scale and context of the development and helps to filter views into the site, breaking up the rooflines of the housing when viewed from a distance.”

The application has already generated feedback from one contributor praising the positive role new housing would have on the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application also states: “The site is well placed for residents to walk to the numerous facilities situated in and around the area which include large supermarkets and convenience stores, Post Offices, cafes, coffee shops and businesses selling hot and cold food.

“Leisure amenities are available in the form of hairdressers and barbers shops, beauty salons, Rotherham Minster and the Minster Gardens and places of worship.”

It adds that Rotherham central station is within walking distance.

A decision on the proposals will be made later.