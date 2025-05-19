Design for new Goldthorpe 'gateway' sculpture revealed

IMAGES of proposed artwork - which would form an eye-catching centrepiece to Goldthorpe’s new roundabout - have been revealed.

The design was created by artist Dan Jones, following widespread public consultations, and will form a ‘gateway’ to the village when installed.

It will incorporate a pineapple-shaped birdhouse and bug ‘hotels’, when it is installed at the entrance to a large new industrial complex which - ironically - drew concerns from councillors who gave planning permission for the site over its impact on bird-life.

The structure will stand five metres tall, and would sit within landscaping which is also proposed for the roundabout.

Three laser-cut steel panels will represent Goldthorpe, Thurnscoe and Bolton-upon-Dearne.

It is being financed with cash from the £23.1m Towns Fund, supplied by the Government, which is bring new homes, jobs and other improvements to the area.

Planning permission is still needed, but if approved, it is expected the sculpture will go into position in the autumn .

More than 200 people were involved in the design process.

Impressive: The sculpture will stand five metres tall

The fininhed article shows older people lifting up the next generation, as well as references to the Dearne's brick-making and coal-mining heritage.

We are determined that everyone in Barnsley can develop their skills and abilities, and emerging Barnsley artist Ailish Treanor has been able to learn from Dan’s experience while supporting him in the design process.

Dan Jones said: “As someone who has lived in the Dearne Valley since I was a child, I have enjoyed meeting so many other people to learn what living here means to them and design a sculpture we can all be proud of.”