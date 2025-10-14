Demolition plan for 'fire risk' resource centre

A RESOURCE centre at a Rotherham housing scheme could be demolished just two decades after it was built because of fire safety risks.

Oaktrees - also known as Stag Willow - was created to operate as a council extra care housing scheme, built in 2006 on a council site by the Together Housing organisation, under a lease arrangement.

It had 20 bungalows and a resource centre, with eight apartments, communal facilities and space for staff to work.

However, an inspection in 2020 revealed fire safety problems linked to the design of the building.

Tenants were moved out, with one bungalow also vacated, while staff were moved elsewhere.

It was later confirmed there was no economic way to resolve the problems and the council’s ruling Cabinet is now being recommended to approve the demolition of the block, to be replaced with either additional car parking space or communal gardens.

Since the resource centre closed, the use of the bungalows has switched to general need for older people, rather than being exclusively extra-care.

Although Together Housing actually owns the resource centre building, the council has legal responsibilities because it is on land it owns.

Demolition plan: But approval is needed from senior councillors

A report to Cabinet members states: “Oaktrees is not currently operating as originally commissioned, as there are no longer communal facilities or support staff available on-site.

“Following closure of the resource centre, Together Housing now reference the scheme as ‘retirement living’.

“Together Housing has made provision within its budget plan for 2025-6 to fund the cost of demolishing the resource centre and making good the area, subject to Cabinet approval.”

The empty bungalow will be available for re-letting if the resource centre goes.