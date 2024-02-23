Demolition of Corporation Street's burned buildings in Rotherham to start 'in next few weeks'

The old Envy nightclub on Corporation Street.

Overgrowth has been cleared from the back of the old Envy building ahead of the works, which RMBC has warned will be complex because of the cramped town centre location.

Former nightclub Envy and diners Muskaan and Kyber Pass were destroyed by fires between 2005 and 2011.

The charred remains have been a prominent feature at a key gateway to Rotherham town centre ever since.

But after threatening a compulsory purchase order in 2023, Rotherham Council was able to purchase the buildings.

Plans to redevelop the site were approved last May and include a mixed-use development comprising 19 apartments with commercial space on the ground floor.

Paul Woodcock, the council’s regeneration and environment director, said: “The council has purchased the burnt-out buildings on Corporation Street without the need for a compulsory purchase order.

“Because of the nature of the buildings and how they relate to surrounding properties, the demolition is not straightforward but we expect it to begin in the next few weeks.

“In preparation for demolition works, vegetation clearance has now been carried out.”

RMBC plans to work with a developer on the flats and shops project, supported by funding from the government’s Town Deal and Levelling-Up grants.

Previously, landowners had refused RMBC’s purchase offers despite long-running negotiations for the damaged buildings..