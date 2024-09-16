Dementia workshop to provide hints and tips for carers
A DEMENTIA workshop will provide hints and tips for who are informally caring for a loved one.
The workshop – run by Home Instead with Rotherham Council – will be at the Toby Carvery in Eastwood on Tuesday, September 24 from 11.30am to 1.30pm.
Community connector for the council Lisa Curran will signpost all attendees to the different types of support available in the borough.
The event is free but with a £1.50 fee per person for unlimited tea, coffee and biscuits.
Call 01709 837 170 to book.
