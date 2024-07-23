Dementia Carer Support Service to hold a summer fayre

By Jill Theobald
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 09:49 BST
The support service is run by Making SpaceThe support service is run by Making Space
The support service is run by Making Space
ROTHERHAM Dementia Carer Support Service is holding a summer fayre on Sunday, August 4 at the Hub Field on New Orchard Lane in Thurcroft.

The event will take place between noon and 4pm and feature rides, attractions, craft stalls, food and drinks, and tombola plus information stands from organisations including Andy's Man Club, Beacon South Yorkshire, Citizens Advcie Service and Rotherfed.

Anyone interested having a stand or stall (costing £10 plus a raffle prize donation) should call 01709 910889 or email [email protected].

Related topics:Thurcroft

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.