Dementia Carer Support Service to hold a summer fayre
ROTHERHAM Dementia Carer Support Service is holding a summer fayre on Sunday, August 4 at the Hub Field on New Orchard Lane in Thurcroft.
The event will take place between noon and 4pm and feature rides, attractions, craft stalls, food and drinks, and tombola plus information stands from organisations including Andy's Man Club, Beacon South Yorkshire, Citizens Advcie Service and Rotherfed.
Anyone interested having a stand or stall (costing £10 plus a raffle prize donation) should call 01709 910889 or email [email protected].
