The support service is run by Making Space

ROTHERHAM Dementia Carer Support Service is holding a summer fayre on Sunday, August 4 at the Hub Field on New Orchard Lane in Thurcroft.

The event will take place between noon and 4pm and feature rides, attractions, craft stalls, food and drinks, and tombola plus information stands from organisations including Andy's Man Club, Beacon South Yorkshire, Citizens Advcie Service and Rotherfed.