One of Lost Chord UK's choirs

A DEMENTIA charity launched in Rotherham in 1999 is celebrating 25 years of uplifting communities through the transformative power of interactive music with a special Silver Fundraising Appeal.

Lost Chord UK, which includes Sir Cliff Richard OBE and Yorkshire opera star Lesley Garrett CBE among its patrons, provides interactive musical experiences for people living with dementia and other neurological conditions in care homes and community venues across the region and nationally.

Since its launch the Maltby-based charity's services have spread across the country, with a mission to improve the mental health, well-being and quality of life for the people it supports.

The Silver Fundraising Appeal aims to see the Lost Chord UK experience expand to 25 new communities as the need for services grows throughout the north and into Scotland.

The charity’s interactive music sessions are led by professional musicians, supported by dedicated volunteers, in diverse community and care home settings, with interactive sessions designed to bring joy to people and turbo charge their memories and connections, through the profound impact of music.

The continuing expansion of Lost Chord UK’s services has also led to the development of new projects, including Lost Chord UK’s The Choir That Cares.

Made up entirely of carers from all walks of life, the choir members have been learning how to write, and sing songs as well as improvising with percussion instruments, all under the guidance of Lost Chord UK professional musicians Sally Glennon, Luke Carver Goss and Garry Hammond.

Lost Chord UK chief executive Jean Collingwood said: “This milestone is not just about looking back on all we’ve achieved but also about building towards a better future where we can reach even more people living with dementia and other neurological conditions around the UK.

“As part of our 25th anniversary celebration, we aim to reach 25 new locations across the UK supporting people that need our support.

“Your support, whatever the size of the donation, could help us support new people with dementia currently without an interactive music service in Newcastle, Cumbria, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Manchester and other locations.”