Defence Secretary John Healey meets with submarine crew returning home to UK waters

Briefing: John Healey MP, along with Rear Admiral Perks, receiving a brief on the operations of a Vanguard Class Submarine

RAWMARSH and Conisbrough MP John Healey has shown again that he’s not afraid to join Britain’s forces at the sharp end – this time surfacing with the crew of a Vanguard-class submarine returning from a UK nuclear deterrent patrol.

As Defence Secretary, Mr Healey joined the 140-strong crew for the final stage of their patrol before they docked at HM Naval Base Clyde, home of the Royal Navy’s submarine service.

It was Mr Healey’s latest hands-on engagement with Britain’s military since his appointment as Defence Secretary last year.

The MP, who has previously visited Royal Navy submarines and front-line Army and RAF units, is known for making himself available to see conditions first-hand rather than relying on briefings from behind a desk.

Home base: John Healey and First Sea Lord General Sir Gwyn Jenkins RM with a returning Vanguard Class Submarine behind them, ready to come into HMNB Clyde

Life on a submarine is demanding.

Crew members live and work in cramped conditions for weeks at a time, sharing narrow corridors and bunks, with limited privacy and confined spaces. Meals are prepared for the entire crew in a small galley, and routines must be strictly adhered to to keep the vessel operating safely.

Communication with families is restricted to short “family gram” messages, often only 120 words, leaving relatives anxious for weeks at a time.

After disembarking, Mr Healey joined families of the returning submariners at a homecoming event attended by more than 400 relatives and organised by the Royal Navy’s Family and People Support team.

The First Sea Lord, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, praised the continuing commitment of both crew and families, describing the deterrent patrols as “a silent sentinel ready to respond to the most extreme threats to the UK.”

Beyond submarines, Mr Healey has repeatedly put himself where danger is not far away.

During his time as Defence Secretary, he has visited Ukrainian frontline areas near Kyiv, toured British Army and RAF units in Poland, Estonia, and Cyprus, and seen operations in training and operational theatres where the risks are tangible and conditions demanding.

These visits reflect a consistent approach: to observe operations directly and understand the pressures faced by personnel carrying out demanding duties.

His latest submarine visit ended with emotional scenes as one serviceman met his newborn son for the first time – a reminder, said one senior officer, of the personal sacrifice behind the country’s continuous at-sea deterrent.