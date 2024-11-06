John Healey MP visited Rawmarsh depot to launch two Stagecoach Poppy Buses and meet veteran colleagues

DEFENCE secretary John Healey officially unveiled two 'Poppy Buses' as part of Stagecoach Yorkshire’s Armistice Day tributes at the company's Rawmarsh depot.

The MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough also met some of Stagecoach’s veteran colleagues to hear first-hand about their experiences.

The Poppy Buses are part of Stagecoach’s annual tradition of honouring the Armed Forces community and are decorated with poppy-themed graphics as a mark of remembrance.

The vehicles will serve routes across the region throughout the Remembrance Day period, with Stagecoach also providing free travel for service members, veterans, and cadets during Remembrance Weekend.

Mr Healey said: “Thank you to Stagecoach for inviting me to officially unveil its two new Poppy Buses in Rawmarsh.

“It was great to meet and speak with veterans about their experiences and hear about how integral they are to the company.

“Servicemen and servicewomen, veterans and their families from across the country sacrifice so much for our security and safety.

“It’s important to recognise their ongoing efforts and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“I encourage everyone to support the local poppy appeal and pay tribute to those who serve.”

Stagecoach Yorkshire managing director Matthew Kitchin said: “This is just one of the many ways we show our support for veterans and service personnel, and we’re especially honoured to have veterans within our own workforce.

“We’re committed to recognising their contributions both in our company and across the country through initiatives like our Veterans Network and free travel during Remembrance Weekend.”