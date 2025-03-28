Defence sec meets cyber specialist students

John Healey MP speaking with Dearne Valley College Esports students.

MP JOHN Healey paid a visit to Dearne Valley College to speak with Esports students about how their skills can lead to jobs in the defence sector with “cyberspace a new front line.”

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dearne Valley College’s gaming course has increased from 15 students three years ago to 113 students in 2025 - with integrated business, software, health and wellbeing and sports psychology elements included.

Gamers and coders are increasingly being encouraged to consider a career in the armed forces as their skills can be used in areas of cyber defence and for operating drones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP and Defence Secretary, John Healey, said: “The Esports course at Dearne Valley College has gone from strength to strength over the last few years and it’s clear to see the commitment of both students and tutors to learning valuable digital skills.

John Healey MP speaking with Dearne Valley College Esports students.

“The sort of skills that drone pilots have are many of the same skills as some of our best console warriors in civilian life.

“We are in a new era of threat, with cyberspace as a new front line.

“With more than 90,000 cyber-attacks on UK military networks over the last two years, it is essential that we step up our cyber defence, fast-tracking the brightest and the best cyber specialists to help protect the UK and our allies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Healey also saw one of the college’s eight state-of-the-art F1 Williams racing simulators that have been recently installed in the Esports department.

RNN group CEO and principal, Jason Austin, said: “We were delighted to welcome John to Dearne Valley College, show him around the Esports department and talk with him about the transferable skills that our students can gain from the course.

“Esports is one of the fastest growing sectors of the digital economy and we know that if you have a passion for gaming, there are a wide variety of roles that you can undertake beyond just becoming a professional gamer or developer.”

The visit follows the government launching a new recruitment scheme which will see Armed Forces recruits fast-tracked into specialist roles to tackle the growing cyber threat to the UK.