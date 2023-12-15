Dedicated Jane wins national nursing award
Jane Darker, who works for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust in its Learning Disability Services based at Badsley Moor Lane received the Chief Nursing Officer Award – which recognises the vital contribution of healthcare support workers in England and their exceptional support of nursing and midwifery practice – from Dame Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England.
In a surprise celebration attended by her colleagues, Jane was presented with the award by NHS England nursing, midwifery and allied health professional regional lead Victoria Bagshaw and NHS England health care support worker programme regional lead Rachel Hall.
Jane said: “What a wonderful surprise, I really wasn’t expecting this!
“It’s a great honour and I feel proud and privileged to receive it – thank you to everyone involved.”
Jane was nominated for the Chief Nursing Officer Award by her colleague senior community nurse Gize Davies who said: “Jane’s work is highly valued and now an essential part of the Learning Disability Service.
“She continues to work tirelessly and goes above and beyond to move the service forward and develop it to its true potential.”
RDaSH deputy director of nursing Kate McCandlish added: “Jane has developed a service to support local people with learning disabilities with vital health checks and monitoring, reducing their anxiety through her skills and warmth, which reduces their anxiety to take part in these important health checks.”