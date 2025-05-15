'Decade of chills and thrills' to descend on Rotherham venue

CHILLS AND THRILLS: Guests at HorrorConUK - photo by Martin Brown

THE “cavernous steelworks and atmospheric halls” of a Rotherham attraction have seen it selected as the host venue for an “international phenomenon” this weekend.

Magna Science Adventure Centre will host HorrorConUK 2025 on Saturday May 17 and Sunday 18 with stars from the silver screen taking part in what organisers have dubbed a“blood-curdling blowout of epic proportions”.

Gill and Wendy Bell of HorrorConUK said: “HorrorConUK is a celebration of the horror genre and the power of cinema to bring people together.

“It started because there was nothing like it in the UK so we built it ourselves – a bit like Frankenstein’s creature, but with better hair!

SPOOKY STUFF: Guests at HorrorConUK - photo by Martin Brown

“What began as a grassroots fan gathering has grown into an international phenomenon, attracting thousands of horror lovers from across the UK, Europe, and beyond.

“The cavernous steelworks and atmospheric halls of Magna provide a uniquely eerie venue that horror fans won’t find anywhere else.

“For the tenth anniversary of chills and thrills, there’s a killer mix of celebrity guests, film screenings, immersive experiences, photo ops, shopping, and more.

“We also have a family-friendly atmosphere – while we embrace the frightful fun, HorrorConUK is a welcoming event for horror fans of all ages, with plenty that’s suitable for younger visitors, too.”

This year’s confirmed guests attending the Templeborough venue include Doug Bradley – the legendary Pinhead from Hellraiser – and co-star Ashley Laurence who played Kirsty Cotton.

Jane Levy is the star of Evil Dead (2013) and Don't Breathe, while Ti West is the acclaimed director of X, Pearl, and MaXXXine.

Fans will recognise John Philbin from The Return of the Living Dead and Children of the Corn.

Neil Maskell is an English actor, writer and director known for his appearances in British crime and horror films such as Kill List and Bull, as well as hit TV show Peaky Blinders.

Fellow Brit Ralph Ineson has appeared in the critically acclaimed 2015 film The Witch, as well as The First Omen, and Nosferatu – but TV fans will probably know him best as Chris Finch in BBC comedy The Office.

Event highlights will include The Black Market – a sprawling horror marketplace filled with spine-tingling merchandise, artwork, collectibles, and curiosities, the Cosplay Parade hosted by Britain’s Got Talent star Dame Bunny Galore, film screenings of indie frights and autograph and photo ops to meet the horror stars in person.

Richard Hammill, chief executive officer at Magna, said: “HorrorConUK has firmly established itself as one of the most popular and successful events of its kind.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be working alongside Gill and Wendy and supporting them to deliver the tenth anniversary of this truly unique event.

“With such a star-studded line-up with exclusive previews, it promises to be a weekend to remember.”

HorrorConUK 2025 is a ticketed event, with weekend and day passes available at www.horrorconuk.com.

Magna will be closed to the public during the event weekend and will reopen on Tuesday, May 20.