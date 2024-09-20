Dearne Valley shows off the seasonal finest with September events
The Heritage and Tourism Group of All Saints, with Christchurch Brampton put on a flower show as part of the heritage weekend celebration.
Among those to visit the spectacular display was Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Sheila Cowan.
Over at Brampton Bierlow, the parish council opened up the parish hall for a ‘grow and show’ event, where residents and allotment holders were invited to show off the results of their endeavours this growing-season.
James Gosling took the prize for the best display of the day, but there were many examples of high quality produce on show.
Alongside growers, there was an opportunity for crafters to showcase their skills, along with activities to allow children to show off their creative side.
