Dearne Valley shows off the seasonal finest with September events

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 20th Sep 2024, 11:12 BST
The Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen was welcomed to Wath All Saints Parish Church by church members and members of the heritage group, during it's flower festival and heritage weekend - photo by Kerrie BeddowsThe Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen was welcomed to Wath All Saints Parish Church by church members and members of the heritage group, during it's flower festival and heritage weekend - photo by Kerrie Beddows
The Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen was welcomed to Wath All Saints Parish Church by church members and members of the heritage group, during it's flower festival and heritage weekend - photo by Kerrie Beddows
DEARNE communities were given a reminder that Autumn is the season of bounty with a flower festival at All Saints Church in Wath and a ‘grow and show’ event at Brampton Bierlow.

The Heritage and Tourism Group of All Saints, with Christchurch Brampton put on a flower show as part of the heritage weekend celebration.

Among those to visit the spectacular display was Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Sheila Cowan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over at Brampton Bierlow, the parish council opened up the parish hall for a ‘grow and show’ event, where residents and allotment holders were invited to show off the results of their endeavours this growing-season.

Visitors to Wath All Saints Parish Church during it's flower festival and heritage weekend - photo by Kerrie Beddows.Visitors to Wath All Saints Parish Church during it's flower festival and heritage weekend - photo by Kerrie Beddows.
Visitors to Wath All Saints Parish Church during it's flower festival and heritage weekend - photo by Kerrie Beddows.

James Gosling took the prize for the best display of the day, but there were many examples of high quality produce on show.

Alongside growers, there was an opportunity for crafters to showcase their skills, along with activities to allow children to show off their creative side.

Related topics:Dearne ValleyWathRotherham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.