A DEARNE Valley firm is among a number of businesses to join a university's management growth programme.

Vanessa Ogden, director of Balby-based Orb Recruitment Ltd, is among the first cohort of Doncaster business leaders to join the government-funded Help to Grow: Management programme at Sheffield Hallam University.

The group of 28 senior leaders from 25 different small and medium-sized businesses have started the 12-week course being delivered in Doncaster which is designed for local business owners and senior leaders who are keen to grow their organisation.

It is accredited by the Small Business Charter and 90 per cent subsidised by the government.

Sheffield Business School has supported the delivery of the course to 150 participants since it launched in September 2021.

Vanessa Ogden from Orb Recruitment Ltd said: "While I understand my job, I want to grow the businesses so this is an opportunity to learn the tools to enable me to drive the business forwards and help us get bigger and better."

Prof Conor Moss, Dean of Sheffield Business School at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting senior leaders from Doncaster SMEs to further develop their ideas, their people and their businesses.

“We have delivered this leadership programme to more than 150 participants and have seen the impact the Help to Grow: Management course has had on SMEs in building resilience within their businesses and in driving growth.