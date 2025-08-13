Dearne parks and green spaces to benefit from council spending

Many parks and green spaces in Dearne area communities are set to benefit from a £2m spending package agreed by Barnsley Council.

The money comes from a one-off Govenment funding boost and will be split between all of Barnsley’s council wards.

That means money will be available for work on public spaces in Dearne north and south, Darfield, Wombwell, Hoyland Milton, Rockingham and other wards across the borough.

It will be available to upgrade play equipment, lighting, paths, signs, bins and benches.

Spending: Park users can thank the Government for cash to be spent locally

The money was provided as part of the current year’s financial settlement from Westminster, but that element is on a one-off basis.

Work is expected to be completed by March 2026.

Cllr James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways, said: ” Parks are the beating heart of our communities.

“They are vital for physical and mental wellbeing, social interaction and community pride. Enhancing these spaces will help reduce antisocial behaviour and encourage greater community use and ownership.

“This investment also supports our environmental goals with planting schemes to improve biodiversity and air quality.”

Council leader Sir Steve Houghton CBE, added: “This is hugely important, because we know from talking to the public parks and open spaces are something they value and treasure. And it’s the first time I can ever remember an investment on this scale into those.

“We’ve improved parks before, but not to the extent we are talking about now. We’re able to do this because, for the first time in 16 years, the government is improving Barnsley Council’s financial position. We’ve had 16 years of the government worsening ours, and everybody else’s, financial position, and this is turning it around.”

The council says the upgrades will support its Active in Barnsley strategy, encouraging residents to make use of outdoor spaces. Some improvements will also dovetail with a separate £900,000 Sport England programme aimed at breaking down barriers to physical activity.

Barnsley’s six Area Councils have already received £25,000 for community projects under the Love Where You Live programme and the new spending is expected to build on those developments. Area councils are the local ‘arms’ of Barnsley Council, with Dearne and South Area Councils operating in the Weekender’s patch.