Prof Muzzammil Nusrath and Andrea Johnson with a patient

AN INITIATIVE led by a consultant at Montagu Hospital in partnership with “like-minded professionals” in India is helping bring affordable dental products to mouth cancer patients.

Prof Muzzammil Nusrath, an oral and maxillofacial consultant at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, has partnered with Mahatma Gandhi Dental College and Pink City Cera Dental Lab in Jaipur, India, to provide high-quality, cost-effective dentures to those recovering from oral cancer to Doncaster and Bassetlaw.

A spokesperson for DBTH said: “Accessing NHS dentistry has become increasingly difficult in recent years, with many local residents facing long waiting lists or the prospect of paying for private treatment – something that is simply not feasible for many.

“For patients who have undergone surgery or treatment for mouth cancer, this can result in prolonged discomfort, difficulty eating or speaking, and a serious impact on self-esteem and recovery.”

Prof Nusrath – who in 2016 founded the Living Beyond Mouth Cancer support group – said: “Patients are often stuck in limbo when trying to find affordable dental care locally.

“They can be put on waiting lists, which is suitable if the patient doesn’t require urgent treatment.

“I contacted like-minded professionals in India as I knew they were creating these incredible, cost-friendly dentures.

“In England, dentures can cost upwards of £2,000, whereas the dentures provided by the college are just £80, as they are generously only charging the cost price.”

To request a denture, a digital scan of the patient’s mouth is first taken by Andrea Johnson, chief dental technician at Montagu Hospital.

This is emailed to Prof Narendra Padiyar, Dean and Prosthodontist at MGDC, who uses advanced technology to design custom chrome dentures precisely tailored to the patient’s anatomy.

Dr Deepak Alavadi, owner of PCCDL and Dinesh Sharma, chief laboratory technician, then coordinate the production and shipment of the dentures back to the UK.

The costs of the dentures are covered through fundraising by the Living Beyond Mouth Cancer group.

In its initial trial, eight patients have received dentures to date — a number that is already increasing with the assistance of colleagues and early feedback from the first patient cohort.