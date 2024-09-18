New experiences: Young visitors took part in glass-painting last year

THIS year’s Dearne Community Arts Festival takes place later this month, offering a wide array of exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations and other attractions.

It was set up to champion creativity and the arts in the Dearne Valley district, and the arts group is most visibly known for its work to paint shutters on shopfronts in Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe, with artistic designs.

The festival will be held at Astrea Academy Dearne on Saturday September 28, from 11am to 4pm.

Funding for the event comes from a range of sources, including the People’s Postcode Lottery and the Dearne South Ward Alliance, which has money provided by Barnsley Council to spend on supporting the district.

Distinctive: The arts group is involved in decorating Goldthorpe shop shutters

The objective is to provide families with the opportunity to get involved with creativity on many different levels, from juggling and spinning plates to painting and engraving glass.

Festival secretary Julie Turner said: “We really encourage you to have a go at something you’ve never done before.

“Join AmazeLab to explore the science of chromatography as you make butterflies to take home or learn from street artist Eye Violet about spray painting. There really is something for everyone,” she said.

Local artists will also be exhibiting their work and selling items, which will range from paintings to knitted and crocheted work.

Children from the area will also be on stage, performing dance routines and the Snap Tin Strummers will be playing ukuleles.

The event is free to attend, though there will be a charge for face-painting and professional photoshoots.