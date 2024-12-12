Dean and daughter spreading seasonal joy for third year

Dean Whitehouse of DW Interiors (centre) with representatives of 360 Degrees Sol, CJ Carley, Station Hotel and Crest Regalia, who are contributing to the Christmas collection - photo by Kerrie Beddows

A BIG-HEARTED businessman has launched a festive fundraising appeal to help the homeless, veterans and families struggling at Christmas for the third year running.

Dean Whitehouse, who runs DW Interiors, first started his now annual Christmas collection in 2022 which saw him link up with South Yorkshire Street Angels and their foodbank to help feed 50 homeless people as well as deliver food hampers and Christmas dinners to families.

And the kind-hearted dad raised more than £1,500 to spend on toys and gifts for children in families who might struggle to buy presents.

Last year he topped that total raising £1,800 from generous businesses and members of the community to treat grateful children on Christmas Day.

Dean said: “I work with local schools with families who will struggle and find out how many boys and girls to buy for and their ages and then I take my nine-year old daughter with me to Smyth's Toy Store where they very kindly give me 10 per cent discount and Dixie helps me choose the presents!

“Last year we also bought turkeys and all the trimmings for 12 families of five to enjoy a Christmas dinner who normally wouldn't be able to.

“Any money left from the fundraiser goes towards essentials for elderly and veterans sleeping rough.

“We enjoy great backing from local businesses who have all helped make the last two years a great success including Ziggy's Workhouse Gym, Junksterz, Crest Regalia, CJ Carley, Chic Blinds and Curtains, Station Hotel, 360 Sol Tanning, Mark's Sheds and Fencing, The Bluebell, On A Roll, Kazoku Martial Arts, The Courtyard, and M Brookes Plumbing and Heating.

“That's not even the full list and I want to thank everyone of them as the huge backing from them makes all the difference.

“Also this year we have businesses who have put our collection tubs and posters on display to help us spread the word and raise awareness.

“I really hope this year we can reach or even exceed last year's target.”

Businesses or individuals wishing to get involved can donate at https://gofund.me/f869b611 or contact Dean direct on Facebook @Dw_interiors_ltd.