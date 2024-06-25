Jailed: Zayne Imran

TWO desperate drug dealers who hurled cocaine and heroin from their car during a police chase have been locked up for years.

The drugs, worth more than £1,000 on the streets, were jettisoned from the vehicle in an attempt to remove incriminating evidence as Jack Shaw, aged 31, of Spa Well Crescent, Treeton, and Wayne Imran, aged 20, of Canklow Road, Canklow, were being followed through Eastwood last Autumn.

The pair were caught and the drugs recovered, with Shaw going on to plead guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was jailed for two years and three months at Sheffield Crown Court.

Jailed: Jak Shaw

Imran was found guilty of possessing the drugs with intent to supply and was jailed for four years at the same hearing.

Police officers patrolling the area had been alerted by the suspicious movements of the car the pair had been using, and it turned out to be uninsured, with no registered keeper.

The car failed to stop when requested to do so, and a short pursuit followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Sgt Matt Barnes said: “This result was made possible by the exemplary work of our officers.

“It shows the importance of the proactive work carried out by the force.

“I’m pleased Shaw and Imran are now behind bars as this serves as another reminder that we will not tolerate the supplying of drugs in Rotherham and South Yorkshire.