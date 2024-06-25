Dealers threw heroin and cocaine from car as police gave chase
The drugs, worth more than £1,000 on the streets, were jettisoned from the vehicle in an attempt to remove incriminating evidence as Jack Shaw, aged 31, of Spa Well Crescent, Treeton, and Wayne Imran, aged 20, of Canklow Road, Canklow, were being followed through Eastwood last Autumn.
The pair were caught and the drugs recovered, with Shaw going on to plead guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin and possession of a prohibited weapon.
He was jailed for two years and three months at Sheffield Crown Court.
Imran was found guilty of possessing the drugs with intent to supply and was jailed for four years at the same hearing.
Police officers patrolling the area had been alerted by the suspicious movements of the car the pair had been using, and it turned out to be uninsured, with no registered keeper.
The car failed to stop when requested to do so, and a short pursuit followed.
Det Sgt Matt Barnes said: “This result was made possible by the exemplary work of our officers.
“It shows the importance of the proactive work carried out by the force.
“I’m pleased Shaw and Imran are now behind bars as this serves as another reminder that we will not tolerate the supplying of drugs in Rotherham and South Yorkshire.
“We will continue to pursue those dealing illegal substances in our county,” he said.