'Dazzling' dance group waltz off with community award
Rotherham Burlesque Chair Dancers won the Community Group of the Year at Yorkshire Air Ambulance's annual Recognition Awards for their “creativity and enthusiasm.”
The evening, at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford, was attended by more than 200 guests with this year’s theme 'Every Penny Counts – Fundraising in the Community' emphasising the dedication of YAA's everyday heroes.
YAA judges said of Rotherham Burlesque Chair Dancers: “This amazing group of ladies, celebrating body positivity in all its forms, has raised an impressive £10,600 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
“With dancers ranging from size six to 30, they encourage everyone to be proud of their bodies and flaunt what they've got!
“Their fundraising efforts include organising dazzling themed burlesque shows, conducting energetic bucket collections in supermarkets, and hosting lively raffles and tombolas.
“One standout event was their burlesque-athon, where participants danced the day away, performing a variety of routines from 10am to 4pm.
“Their creativity and enthusiasm make them deserving winners.”
YAA interim regional fundraising manager for West and South Yorkshire, Helen Berriman said: "The Recognition Awards not only celebrate the incredible contributions made by our supporters but also highlight the strength of community spirit that drives our fundraising efforts.
“Each story we highlight reinforces the idea that together, we can achieve remarkable things.
“It’s heart-warming to see so many individuals and groups rallying behind Yorkshire Air Ambulance and demonstrating their commitment to making a difference."
