'Day of laughter' to raise funds for Sophie announced
Sophie White was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour two years ago and underwent major brain surgery that successfully removed 95 per cent of the cancer.
But 23-year-old Sophie – mum to two-year-old Remi – was then diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma and told treatments available from the NHS were no longer effective.
Fundraising efforts began earlier this year to help Sophie receive pioneering and life-prolonging – but privately funded – immunotherapy in Germany.
So far money has been raised from activities including a fundraising gala at Phoenix Sports and Social Club in Brinsworth and live music and bingo at Greasbrough Working Men's Club, while the AESSEAL New York Stadium was the setting for a special fundraising football match that saw a team from Rotherham’s KCM Waste Management take on Fawkes Recycling from Chesterfield.
On Saturday, June 14 from 3pm, the Park View Bar in Swinton will host a bingo event featuring drag queen and host Aunty Climax.
A spokesperson sad: “What an absolute belter of an event, we can’t wait – we are pleased to host a day full of absolute laughter and memories for Sophie.”
Tickets are £8.50 and available to purchase and collect from Lydia by calling 07895102356 or from behind the bar at Park View Bar and Function Suite ahead of the event.
Tickets will be swapped for a wristband at the door of the venue.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/parkviewbar/.
