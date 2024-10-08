Daughter in dispute with council over care home fees for dad with dementia

Louise Habershon with correspondence about her father's care - photo by Kerrie Beddows.

THE “devastated” daughter of an elderly man with Alzheimer's claims her family is being “disrespected” by the council by an ongoing dispute over his care home fees.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise Habershon says the current “stale-mate” with Rotherham Council over father Barrie's fees for Layden Court Care Home in Maltby is “enraging”.

“My beautiful father is in the grips of Alzheimer's disease and since January 2021 has been a self-funding resident at Layden Court,” she said.

“My mum Kay passed away in the same home in May 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mum's half of the property was put into trust, as per her will, to leave a little bit of what mum and dad had worked for all their lives for their two children and three grandchildren.

“Dad's half, plus all of his income, has been used to fund his care, but I am currently in dispute with RMBC over mum's trust, which they maintain should be used for dad's care.

“I was insulted, upset and devastated in the summer by the communication I received from both RMBC and Layden Court.

“The care home emailed me – not even the courtesy of a call – to say they would start proceedings to give me 28 days to find dad alternative living arrangements if the outstanding debt was not paid in seven days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I must stress this has nothing to do with the staff who look after my dad at Layden Court – they do care and are very good.

“RMBC's correspondence was, as it has been from the start, rude, abrupt and condescending.

“I tried to resolve this in a professional way, using the correct means of correspondence, and RMBC have at least started contributing to dad's care until the financial dispute is resolved.

“The main issue is that in the Memorandum of Wishes, an appendix to the Kay Habershon Family Trust, there is a section stating that, until all dad's current and future needs are met, the other beneficiaries should not be considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, this is purely an expression of wish and not a legally binding document.

“RMBC have already acknowledged this but are continuing the dispute regardless.

“I believe this clause was entered to ensure, if the remaining spouse was still living in the family home, other beneficiaries couldn't demand their share and cause the home to be sold.

“The law definitely seems to be on our side but RMBC are still disputing other irrelevant points so things are at stale-mate.

“The lack of respect my family is being given is enraging.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Layden Court was approached by the Advertiser but declined to comment.

Kirsty Littlewood, assistant director of adult care and integration at RMBC, said: “Rotherham Council is committed to working with providers of care and support to make sure local people live in good physical and mental health for as long as possible and their care needs are met.

“While we cannot discuss individual cases, we are required to carry out a financial assessment when someone is moving into a care home.

“The financial assessment makes sure public funds are used appropriately when someone is allocated funding to support their care.

“This applies to all residents across the country.”