Michelle Reading with eight-year-old son Sam on the neonatal unit at Rotherham Hospital.

A MUM whose sons were both born prematurely has donated money in memory of her own late mother to the hospital neonatal unit which became a “second home” to her family.

Michelle Reading, of Kilnhurst, donated £310 to Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity’s Tiny Toes appeal to honour the memory of mum Shirley Reading after she sadly passed away age 70 in June 2024.

Michelle and Shirley spent many months on the unit together when Michelle’s son Lewis was born six weeks early in 1999 and again when Sam arrived 11 weeks prematurely in 2016.

Lewis spent the first 17 days on the unit while his younger brother was cared for five months – one of the longest periods any baby has been on the unit.

Michelle said: “We raised money for the charity’s Tiny Toes appeal at mum's funeral because I know she wouldn’t have wanted it to go to any other cause.

“The unit became a second home for us during those challenging times, especially when I had Sam.

“My mum came every day to support me and to cuddle the boys.

“I know she’d be proud that we raised money in her memory.”

The Tiny Toes appeal was launched in August 2023 and aims to raise £150,000 to re-furbish and upgrade the neonatal unit and fund resources and equipment the NHS cannot afford.

RHCC head of fundraising Rachael Dawes said: “Donations like these not only honour loved ones but also make a significant difference in the lives of our tiniest patients.”