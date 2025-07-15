Darfield library gains a community garden with help from volunteers
Volunteers and staff worked on the project, which features planters, a sheltered bench and ‘mud kitchen’ for children to play with natural materials.
The £9,000 grant paid for materials and also provided finance for six willow-weaving workshops, the results of which will be a sculpture to go in the heart of the garden.
Cllr Wendy Cain, Barnsley Council’s Cabinet Spokesperson for Public Health and Communities, said:“It has transformed the library’s surroundings, as well providing a space for socialising, relaxation, and learning new skills.
“It not only enhances the environment but also provides educational and recreational opportunities.
“It is a welcoming space where children and adults can learn about biodiversity, water conservation, and gardening.
“We’re proud to have supported this project through our Pride of Place grants scheme, which is all about enabling community groups to enhance the environment.
