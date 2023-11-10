Danny marks two decades 'in store' with supermarket
Danny Herrick began his career with Aldi at the Archer Road store in Sheffield, working as a store assistant.
He has held various positions within the company since then and now works as a section leader at Aldi’s Goldthorpe regional distribution centre.
Danny said: “The past two decades with Aldi have been filled with opportunities.
“From raising money for (Aldi charity partner) Teenage Cancer Trust to training new starters at our specialised training centre, it has been brilliant to be part of Aldi’s journey.”
Adam Ward, regional managing director at Aldi UK, said: “Colleagues like Danny have played a key part in our growth and success, and I would like to thank him for his contributions.
“Our colleagues allow us to connect with wider communities and continue to provide the high-quality service that customers keep coming back for.”