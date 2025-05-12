Danny Dyer praises Rotherham's Ryan Sampson after Bafta win

Award win: Mr Bigstuff was a six-part comedy about estranged brothers Glen (Ryan Sampson) and Lee, played by Danny Dyer in his TV comedy debut

And now its official: Ryan Sampson is one of the greatest people from Rotherham.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That's the title bestowed on him by fellow actor Danny Dyer, in an emotion-charged Bafta TV awards, in London on Sunday.

Sampson, from North Anston, wrote the script and starred alongside Dyer in the Sky TV comedy series Mr Bigstuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dyer won the Best Male Comedy Performance at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall event, but admitted he thought his "acting was so bad it was funny.

"I want to thank Sky for giving our show a shot but I'd like to dedicate this to Ryan Sampson," he said on the BBC 1 broadcast, appearing on the point of breaking down.

"One of the greatest things to come out of Rotherham… that's not saying much."

Ryan was in the audience, applauding his co-star.

Later, Ryan, the former Anston Brook Primary and Wales High School pupil, gave a few hints on what to expect in the final series, which he described as "spicy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wrapped on Thursday. And I'm going to be very sad to see those mad b*****ds go," Sampson said of the cast.

"I think it's my favourite series that we've done. It's very chaotic and fast, and I love that about it," said the former Plebs, The Crown and Doctor Who actor.

Ryan and Danny won the Best Comedy Partnership section of the I Talk Telly Awards 2024.

The Mr Bigstuff season two storyline would be a "disastrous and chaotic" one, the South Yorkshireman said, jokingly referring to the former EastEnders star as a "fledgling actor."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast would include another former EastEnder in Linda Henry, said Ryan, who turns 40 years old in November.

She played Danny's mother in the soap.

Parth Thakerar, who performed alongside Ryan in Brassic, is also in the cast, as are Harriet Webb, Rula Lenska, Linda Henry and Shaun Williamson.

Ryan said although he authored the script, it was the type of programme he'd personally want to watch on TV, "it's amazing."

Set in suburban Essex, the series was a hit with audiences, becoming Sky Max’s highest-rated new original comedy in three years.

Series Two of Mr Bigstuff, which launches in July on Sky Comedy and NOW.