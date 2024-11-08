'Dangerous predator' who stalked and sexually assaulted women sentenced

Exterior of Sheffield Crown Court building - photo by Steve Mettam

A “DANGEROUS predator” who stalked his victims before exposing himself and assaulting them on rural paths has been sentenced.

Nuno Dias, of Alexander Road, Birmingham, tracked girls and women in Rotherham and Barnsley until they were alone in quiet areas such as footpaths.

Dias (44) exposed himself to a woman on Moor Road in Wath and then continued to follow the victim after she ran away from him.

The day after, two teenage girls were approached in the same area by Dias who performed a lewd act in front of them.

CCTV captured Dias following the girls in his car before running to the footpath they were on.

A week later, Dias approached a woman on the Trans Pennine Trail in the Dearne Valley.

He exposed himself and sexually assaulted her.

A CCTV trawl showed Dias stalking his victim for over a mile before waiting until she entered a rural pathway.

The extensive CCTV evidence linking Dias’ car to the crimes, as well as the recovery of clothing matching the description his victims gave, led to his arrest.

Dias was charged with three counts of indecent exposure and one charge of sexual assault.

He pleaded guilty to all charges at Sheffield Crown Court on October 1, 2024.

He was sentenced to 54 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, at the same court on November 7.

Dias was also given a 55 day rehabilitation order, 43 accredited sex offender programme days and 66 hours unpaid work.

Det Sgt David Baker and DC Dawn Murray, the officers in charge of this case, said: “Dias’ displayed dangerous, predatory behaviour.

“He repeatedly stalked his victims until they were alone and isolated, and he could assault them.

“We want to commend the women and girls in this case for their bravery in reporting these heinous crimes to us.

“Their commitment to see justice done was to their credit, despite the length of time this took.

“This result is important in showing others affected by similar offences that when they come forward, they will be listened to and treated with respect through every step of the prosecution process.”