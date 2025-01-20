Dancing duo celebrate 70-year marriage milestone

Michael and Barbara Taylor of Flanderwell celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

A PLATINUM couple whose journey together began when they met at a dance are celebrating waltzing together through 70 years of wedded bliss.

Michael and Barbara Taylor met at special dance event held to commemorate the opening of Blackburn School in Rotherham.

The couple are both Rotherham born and bred with Michael (90) originally living in Masbrough and Kimberworth Park and Barbara (89) hailing from Clifton.

Michael worked as a furnaceman at Thrybergh Bar Mill while Barbara enjoyed a number of roles at KP and also Guest and Chrimes, where she worked on the machines and also in packing.

The couple, who have two children, celebrated their marriage milestone with a party for family and friends – as well as a card from the King – at their home in Flanderwell.