Dancing Dorothy steps into 100th birthday celebrations in toe-tapping style

Centenarian Dorothy Lunn, celebrated her 100th birthday with a party at her sequence dancing group at Dalton Parish Hall - photo by Kerrie Beddows

CENTENARIAN Dorothy Lunn is far from ready to hang up her dancing shoes.

In fact, to celebrate her 100th birthday she took to the floor at a special party at her sequence dancing group at Dalton Parish Hall.

The Rotherham-born great-grandmother is still a keen dancer seven decades after discovering her love for it in her thirties when she used to go to tap and dance classes with her husband.

“It just stuck with me,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centenarian Dorothy Lunn, celebrated her 100th birthday with a party at her sequence dancing group at Dalton Parish Hall - photo by Kerrie Beddows.

“I don't dance as much now as I get tired – my legs don't go like they used to!

“But I do still like to dance a couple of times a week.

“I can dance better than I can walk!”

Growing up in Kimberworth, Dorothy – who has a son (65) and daughter (75), one grandson, and three great grandchildren – went on to work on school meals in Kimberworth School,. as well as for Timpson Shoes.

While there, she was conscripted as part of the war effort to Yeadons near Leeds where she worked at the Avro aircraft factory which produced RAF heavy bomber planes during World War Two.

She was based in the offices doing administrative work, but would have preferred to have been on the factory floor because those workers were better paid but said that sadly wasn’t an option for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing her secret to a long and happy life, Dorothy added: “I would say it's staying active.

“I used to do lots of swimming, nearly every day at one point, and have done yoga in the past.